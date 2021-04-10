St. Charles Community College scored twice in the opening half Tuesday to defeat the East Central College men’s soccer Falcons, 2-0.
Both teams now are 1-1 after the match.
“It was a hard-fought match,” East Central Head Coach Martin Clayes said. “We didn’t create enough scoring opportunities despite having a good share of possession. St. Charles was solid and deserved the win.”
Ethan Pfaff scored the opener with Corri Williams assisting.
Claudio Tipote then scored on an assist from Adam Othman.
Pablo Costa stopped four shots in goal for the shutout.
A women’s match was scheduled but was postponed. It will be made up at a later date.
The Falcons head to Sedalia Saturday for a doubleheader with State Fair Community College. The women play at 2 p.m. with the men following at 4 p.m.
“We’re looking ahead to State Fair on Saturday,” Clayes said. “Hopefully, we get a few of our injured players back to add a little depth to our team.”
East Central opens at home Monday, hosting St. Charles Community College. The women’s game is set for 2 p.m. with the men scheduled to follow at 4 p.m.
Monday’s matches start a four-event homestand. The Falcons will host St. Louis Community College Wednesday, Crowder College next Saturday, and Mineral Area College April 21.