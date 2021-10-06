Scoring once in each half, the St. Charles Community College women’s soccer team defeated East Central College Wednesday, 2-0.
The Falcons fell to 2-9 with the loss.
“It was a hard-fought match,” said East Central Head Coach Martin Clayes. “The team started a little slow, relying on Gabby Mattli (St. Francis Borgia Regional) in goal to keep the score level until a few minutes before half.”
Clayes said the Falcons pushed for the equalizer but were unable to get it.
“The second half was much better performance-wise, but SCCC was able to get a second goal on the counter while we missed a couple of good chances.”
East Central plays Saturday at home, hosting State Fair from Sedalia at 2 p.m. The men’s teams will play at 4 p.m.