The second season for East Central College’s women’s soccer program came to a conclusion Saturday.
Fourth-seeded St. Charles Community College (10-4-3) defeated the Falcons (3-12) in the opening round of the NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament Saturday, 2-0.
The match was scheduled to be played Sunday but moved up due to severe weather expected that day.
Freshman Gabby Mattli (St. Francis Borgia Regional) stopped nine shots in goal. As of Monday, Mattli ranked second in the NJCAA Division II in saves with 154.
Mackenzie Deuser scored the game’s first goal in the 25th minute. Amerie Henke added a second goal in the 35th minute with Leah Maxvill assisting.
Emily Engelhardt stopped five shots in the St. Charles net for the shutout.