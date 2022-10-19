It’s playoff time for the East Central College women’s soccer Falcons.
East Central closed its regular season Saturday at home in a 6-1 loss to St. Charles Community College.
It’s playoff time for the East Central College women’s soccer Falcons.
East Central closed its regular season Saturday at home in a 6-1 loss to St. Charles Community College.
St. Charles (10-2) set the tone with five goals in the first half and the lone goal of the second half.
The Falcons (3-9-1) got their goal in the opening half.
Maria McSherry (Forfar Academy, Forfar, Scotland) netted the goal with Kacey Watson (St. Benedict’s, Paisley, Scotland) assisting.
Gabby Mattli (St. Francis Borgia) made 11 saves in goal.
Maria Fernandes scored four of the six St. Charles goals. Elin Nilsson and Dariyn Hoff each scored once.
Leah Maxvill, Fernandes and Hoff each had one assist.
Emily Engelhardt played the first 80 minutes in net, stopping six shots. Madison Wilk played 10 minutes in goal.
East Central travels to Kansas City Sunday to face Metropolitan Community College at 2 p.m. in the first round of the NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament.
