It was a classic banana skin match.
Top-seeded East Central College slipped on it, falling to fourth-seeded St. Charles Community College Tuesday in Union, 4-1, in the NJCAA Division II Region 16 men’s soccer semifinals.
“Saying we were disappointed would be an understatement because this team had the talent to compete for region and district championships,” East Central Head Coach Martin Clayes said. “Credit to St. Charles, who found their form at the right time of the season.”
For those unfamiliar with the term, a banana skin is a contest in which the favored team should win but has a chance of faltering.
By the seeds, East Central was the favorite. However, St. Charles (11-4-3) was ranked higher in the most recent NJCAA Division II national poll, 12th to East Central’s 15th, and was the defending Region 16 champion. The Cougars fell in the Central District championship to Heartland last spring.
St. Charles netted the first two goals.
East Central’s goal came in the 40th minute from Chris Tadeo (Unidad Educativa, Guayaquil, Ecuador). Stephen Akot (Icthus, Dronten, Netherlands) assisted.
St. Charles scored in the 46th and 59th minutes of the second half to cap the victory.
Bailey Hoehne (Pacific) played all 90 minutes in goal, stopping four shots.
Clayes felt the Falcons didn’t show up.
“Tuesday was our biggest letdown of the season,” he said. “The performance was not at the level we had been playing at all season long. We had a long break from our last game (10 days) because we got a bye to the semifinals after finishing first place in the region during regular season, so I was expecting a slow start, but we never did get up to speed. Despite this, we had a couple of chances to make a game of it, but it was not our day.”
Mineral Area, ranked 17th, will host St. Charles Saturday for the championship match at Engler Park in Farmington. The Cardinals defeated St. Louis Community College Tuesday, 5-3.
Oliver Green netted two goals and one assist, and Rory Kelly scored two goals for Mineral Area in the win over the Archers.