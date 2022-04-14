Even the weather seemed to conspire against the Union soccer Lady ’Cats Friday at Stierberger Stadium.
St. Charles (5-2), led by Union graduate Rodney Orrick, handed Union its first loss of the season, controlling the action in a 3-0 victory.
“Sometimes you just have to tip your hat to the other team,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “St. Charles was extremely disciplined and kept great shape. I think the lesson for us moving forward as we always have to bring our ‘A’ game.”
To be fair, both teams had to deal with the bitter weather, which featured cold wind and precipitation that ranged from rain to sleet to snow.
St. Charles appeared to handle the conditions a bit better than the Lady ’Cats.
“We were very streaky and the flow of the game was not in our favor,” Fennessey said. “Their keeper was very solid and made some difficult saves look very routine. They also matched up well with our speed. One of those games where there’s a lot of frustration on our part because we’re working so hard but it’s not producing. As a team we just have to work through it. Some nights it’s really tough to do.”
St. Charles, second in last year’s Class 2 state tournament, kept possession to work on chances against Union.
The Lady Pirates took the lead in the first half, 1-0, when multiple headers were played in front of the Union box and the ball bounced inside the right post.
That’s how it stood at the break.
The Lady Pirates scored two more goals in the second half.
Lizzie Brooksher recorded the shutout in net for St. Charles, stopping five shots.
Freshman Sophia Helling played the first 60 minutes in goal for Union, recording seven saves while allowing two goals. Another freshman, Holly Pipes, played the final 20 minutes, stopping three of the four shots she faced.
Cassidy Head netted two of the St. Charles goals while Haley Moore had the third.
Kiley Finnegan assisted on two goals. Grace Skeen recorded one assist for the Lady Pirates.
“St. Charles was in the Class 2 state championship game last year,” Fennessey said. “They returned a lot of girls with a lot of valuable experience. This was one of those games you just take it on the chin and learn from it. We will make some adjustments and move forward. That’s all we can do.”