Experience paid dividends for the St. Charles girls golf squad Thursday.
St. Charles (4-1), in at least its eighth season according to MSHSAA’s online records, won at home against startup program Washington (1-3), 8-1.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Experience paid dividends for the St. Charles girls golf squad Thursday.
St. Charles (4-1), in at least its eighth season according to MSHSAA’s online records, won at home against startup program Washington (1-3), 8-1.
Washington and St. Charles tied in the Silver Division varsity matches, which go solely toward Gateway Athletic Conference scoring, 2-2.
Sophomore Evie Bryson was the lone match winner for Washington in Gold Division varsity play.
Bryson won her official set via injury default. She then played an exhibition set to a 6-4 victory, Head Coach Bill Stahlhuth reported.
The Gold Division doubles matches were tightly contested.
Bryson and Clarke fell in their match, 9-7.
Mya Wardwell, Washington’s No. 2 ranked player, teamed with Katy Young in a 9-8 loss, which was decided by a 7-4 tiebreaker.
Nora Mendoza recorded a singles win at the Silver level, 8-7.
Freshmen Sadie Alu and June Steinman won a Silver doubles match, 8-6.
“The final outcome doesn’t really measure the progress of the new team,” Stahlhuth said. “Washington’s program with four weeks of practice played well against a team with players who have been playing together for three and four years. While some of the singles scores were lopsided, the points on the court lasted for five- and six-shot rallies. For the casual observer watching the matches, you could not really tell who was ahead or behind. The Washington players exhibited multiple occurrences of sportsmanship in scoring and inclusion. Overall, it was a very good experience for the team.”
Washington next plays Saturday at the Troy Tournament, starting at 11 a.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.