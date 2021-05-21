East Central College’s dream for a men’s soccer regional title came to an end Saturday afternoon in St. Charles.
St. Charles Community College, the NJCAA Division II Region 16 top seed, defeated the Falcons, 4-1.
East Central ended its season at 8-4, and St. Charles, ranked 12th in the most recent NJCAA Division II national rankings, improved to 10-3-1. St. Charles will host St. Louis Community College Tuesday for the regional title.
Although the Falcons saw the season close, Head Coach Martin Clayes said there were many positives.
“The game was a lot closer than the score line suggests,” Clayes said. “It was 0-0 at half, and it was a tight, cagey match. We gave up a goal early in the second half and then a red card to one of our defenders made it really tough on the team.”
Down a player, the Falcons continued to fight but couldn’t pick up the win.
“Despite the disappointment, it was a decent performance by the team, which hopefully gives the guys returning next year some extra motivation to work hard,” Clayes said.
Joe McInnes (St. Ambrose, Airdrie, Scotland) netted the lone East Central goal.
“Joe had 10 on the season,” Clayes said. “The young man from Airdrie in Scotland has had a stellar year with 10 goals and six assists.”
Clayes credited a couple of defenders as well.
“Tanner Graef, local player from Sullivan (St. Francis Borgia Regional), played every game and had a solid season as one of our backs,” Clayes said.
Sophomore Guy Baskerville (Ravensbourne, London, England) also played a major role throughout the season.
“Guy Baskerville, captain and leader, played through the playoffs with a hamstring injury and played very well considering,” Clayes said. “He is off to Columbia College in the fall and will no doubt be a huge asset to them as well.”