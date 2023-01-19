Two of the winningest teams in the history of the Washington Boys Basketball Tournament clashed in its championship game Friday.
St. Charles (14-2) claimed its seventh championship in the tournament’s 52-year history Friday, besting St. Francis Borgia (15-1), 73-60.
Borgia, the 13-time champions of the tournament, finished second in the event for the second year in a row.
Only Washington (eight wins) and the crosstown Knights have won the tournament more times than the Pirates.
St. Charles raced out of the starting gate to claim a 25-10 lead in the first quarter and doubled up Borgia at halftime, 44-22.
“They came out and played with some purpose,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “They were a lot more aggressive than we were. They got better shots. We weren’t really flying around on defense, and they came out to win the ball game. It looked like our kids were worried about losing the game instead of doing the things they needed to (do) to win the game.”
St. Charles capitalized on early Borgia mistakes with hot shooting. The Pirates shot 46.2 percent from three-point range for the contest, a number that was skewed toward the first 16 minutes of play.
Of St. Charles’ six three-point makes in the contest, five came in the first half.
Borgia didn’t have the same good fortune, faring only 27.8 percent from three-point range.
The Knights carved a chunk out of St. Charles’ lead in the third quarter, outscoring the Pirates, 22-12, making it a 10-point game to start the final period, 56-44.
“The second half, we played with a lot more intensity,” Neier said. “We got after it, got to the basket a little bit more and actually made a few shots. In the first half, it just seemed like nothing was going in. Even underneath the basket, it just felt like we couldn’t put it in the hole. Then, on the other end, they were making shots, getting a foul on us and making the free throw to keep expanding the lead.”
The teams were fairly even from the free-throw line, stretching out the length of the contest as the programs combined to take 64 free-throw attempts.
St. Charles shot 23-33 from the stripe while the Knights went 21-31.
Grant Schroeder powered the Knights with 25 points, five steals, four rebounds and four assists en route to earning all-tournament team honors.
Adam Rickman posted 12 points, four rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot.
Nathan Kell tallied 10 points, one assist and one block.
Sam Dunard scored seven points with five rebounds and two steals.
Brody Denbow chipped in for five points.
Kaden Patke recorded one point, one rebound, one assist and one steal.
Tate Marquart posted two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Drew Fischer picked up one steal.
Nick Pugh delivered some of St. Charles’ biggest shots of the championship game, leading the team with 17 points.
Evan Murphy posted 13 points.
Elijah Leech scored 12 points and earned an all-tournament selection.
Chris Ketchum recorded 10 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal in the final game and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
James Warner (nine points), Blake Wiggs (eight) and Jadon Salamone (four) rounded out the St. Charles scorebook.
“We were more worried about their inside game than their outside shooters and the outside shooters were killing us in this game,” Neier said. “Plus (forwards Ketchum and Leech) did their jobs too. They kept us from getting any fast break points as when we got a rebound, they were right on top of us and their guards got back.”
The game ended a 15-game undefeated run for the Knights. Borgia will look to begin a new winning streak Tuesday, hosting Cardinal Ritter at 7 p.m.