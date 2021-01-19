St. Charles Advances to Consolation Final
By Arron Hustead
A seven-man rotation for Union kept within striking distance of St. Charles Wednesday.
However, the Pirates (3-8) managed to get the win in the consolation semifinal matchup of the 50th annual Washington Tournament against the Wildcats (5-7), 60-53.
St. Clarles picked up a 13-7 advantage at the end of the first corner, but Union cut that lead in half, 22-19, going into halftime.
The Pirates had a big third quarter to carry a 42-31 lead into the final period.
Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said his team was able to work around a low-shooting percentage.
“We were taking good shots and they just weren’t going in,” Simmons said. “I think it speaks to the effort the kids played with to find other ways to stay in it.”
Union got as close as five points in the final minute of play.
Kaden Motley’s 25 points in the game made for the highest scoring individual effort of the first two rounds of the tournament.
“Kaden was more efficient,” Simmons said. “He had 12 free throws and I think that says a lot about his maturity, finding ways to do it other than just shooting and shooting. He scored 25 points because he was consistent the whole game.”
Nkosi Hanley (11 points) and Matthew Seely (10) both achieved double digits.
Rounding out the Union points were Collin Gerdel (three), Mason Bailey (two) and Liam Hughes (two).
Elijah Leech posted 17 points for the Pirates with Blake Wiggs (11) and Chase Wetzler (10) also reaching double figures.
Joe Kohrs (six points), Ryan Bain (five), Jack Walker (five), Brendan Barteau (four) and Micah Salamone (two) also chipped in for St. Charles.
Union kicks off Friday’s final round of play at the tournament against the St. Louis homeschool Blue Knights for seventh place. Tip off is at 4 p.m.