Union became the first area swim team to gain a victory in the pool Monday, claiming a 252-214 win over the Country Lane Woods II Waves at the Union Splash-n-Swimplex.
Union, which lost in its opener to Fox Creek by 15 points, improved to 1-1 on the season. Head Coach Maggie Potts said it was a team effort.
“I had a lot of swimmers swim up on relays so we could build relay teams in all of the age groups,” Potts said. “This was a huge help. I am really proud of how hard everyone swam.”
Potts said the close loss in the opener was motivation for her team.
“Swimmers practiced hard between the meets and worked on what needed improvements,” Potts said.
“I am happy that we are improving and having less and less DQ sheets. This shows that the swimmers are taking what coaches are advising.”
Potts pointed out the performance of Abby Feldmann in the girls 7-8 butterfly. She won her race with a time of 45.72.
“I put her in fly and she was unsure but she rocked it and came out with a huge smile on her face,” Potts said.
Union goes onto the road for the first time, visiting Chesterfield Farms Monday at 6 p.m.
The meet against the Waves started with individual medley races.
Union’s winners were Regan Molitor, Chris Luckner and Hunter Smith.
Second-place Squids were Ivana Smith and Raegan Rice.
Taking third was Kennedy Melton.
In freestyle races, Union’s winners were Abby Feldmann, Marcus Griffith, Audrey Dean, William Melton, Madelyn Koss, Darcy Koch and Thomas Crane.
Moving to the breaststroke races, Union’s winners were Max Bath, Audrey Dean, Chris Luckner and Hunter Smith.
The first team races were the freestyle relays. Union’s winning teams were:
• Girls 7-8 team of Abby Feldmann, Caitlin Pohlmann, Charlotte Ruether and Haddie Ahner.
• Boys 7-8 team of Max Bath, Luke Bath, X.H. Dean and Marcus Griffith.
• Girls 9-10 team of Lilah Williams, Presley Demyen, Regan Molitor and Ella Ahner.
• Boys 9-10 team of Wyatt Buckalew, William Melton, Elias James and Charles Burke.
• Boys 11-12 team of Parker Otto, Walt Bobo, Sam Neff and Chris Luckner.
• Girls 15-Over team of Bree Gerdel, Darcy Koch, Katie Melton and Raegan Rice.
Backstroke was next and Union’s winners were Campbell Pohlmann, Abby Feldmann, Audrey Dean, Isaiah Smith and Kylee Fusco.
The final individual stroke was butterfly and Union’s winners were Abby Feldmann, Chris Luckner, Ivana Smith and Hunter Smith.
The meet concluded with the medley relay races. Union’s winning teams were:
• Girls 9-10 team of Cecelia Pohlmann, Lilah Williams, Josey Bath and Vivian Weggemann.
• Boys 9-10 team of William Melton, Isaiah Smith, Eric Morgan and Elias James.
• Boys 11-12 team of Parker Otto, Walt Bobo, Chris Luckner and Sam Neff.
• Girls 15-Over team of Bree Gerdel, Katie Melton, Raegan Rice and Darcy Koch.
Union outscored Country Lane Woods II in girls races, 133-110, and in boys races, 119-107.