Scoring 1,534.5 points, the Union Swim Team Squids completed the season Saturday, July 17, by placing fourth in the Gateway Swimming and Diving League Spitz Division championship meet in Pacific.
“I was so proud of how well the Squids did,” Union Head Coach Maggie Potts said. “We had some strong races and swimmers.”
Potts said the team was a little shorthanded, but the swimmers who were there competed well.
“We were missing some of our team, but the ones who swam swam hard,” Potts said. “I am grateful for all the parents’ help so we could have it run so smoothly.”
Union’s event winners were:
• Chris Luckner in boys 9-10 individual medley.
• X. Dean in boys 6-under freestyle.
• Eddie Weber in boys 9-10 breaststroke.
• Nick Haberberger in boys 13-14 butterfly.
Squids taking second place were:
• Nick Haberberger in boys 13-14 individual medley and breaststroke.
• Ivana Smith in girls 9-10 freestyle.
• Bella Weber in girls 7-8 breaststroke.
• Chris Luckner in boys 9-10 breaststroke.
• Eddie Weber in boys 9-10 butterfly.
Union’s third-place finishers were:
• Eddie Weber in boys 9-10 freestyle.
• Andrew Haberberger in boys 15-over freestyle.
• Regan Molitor in girls 7-8 breaststroke and butterfly.
• Emma Weber in girls 13-14 breaststroke.
• Rigley Molitor in girls 6-under backstroke.
• Luke Bath in boys 6-under backstroke.
• Chris Luckner in boys 9-10 butterfly.
Swimmers finishing 16th or above scored points for their teams. Following are Union swimmers who placed fourth through 10th.
Union’s fourth-place swimmers were Raegan Rice, Campbell Pohlmann, Connor Berry, Landry Kriete, Kate Haberberger (twice), Max Bath, Will Kriete and Sadie Mueller.
Fifth-place finishers were Kennedy Melton, Rigley Molitor, Raegan Rice, Walt Bobo, Will Weber and Mia Heggemann.
Sixth-place Squids were Kate Haberberger, Reagan Melton, Andrew Haberberger (twice), Mia Heggemann and Raegan Rice.
Union’s seventh-place finishers were Regan Molitor, Will Weber, Katie Melton (twice), Caitlin Pohlmann, Luke Bath, Becca Cash, Walt Bobo, Mia Heggemann, Daphne Davis, Cecilia Pohlmann, Eric Morgan, Bree Gerdel, Trisatan Fusco and Emma Weber.
Ending eighth were Emma Weber, Cecilia Pohlmann, Katie Melton, Max Bath, Kennedy Melton, Walt Bobo and Will Weber.
Navigating to ninth were Mikayla Weber (twice), William Melton, Reagan Melton and Kylee Fusco.
Taking 10th were Chase Jensen, Trisatan Fusco, Bree Gerdel, William Melton, Daphne Davis and Kennedy Melton.
Union’s winning relay teams were:
• The girls 8-under medley team of Cecilia Pohlmann, Bella Weber, Regan Molitor and Becca Cash.
• The boys 9-10 medley team of Will Kriete, Eddie Weber, Chris Luckner and Walt Bobo.
Second-place relay teams were:
• The girls 7-8 freestyle team of Eric Morgan, Max Bath, William Melton and Landry Kriete.
• The boys 9-10 freestyle team of Chris Luckner, Will Kriete, Walt Bobo and Eddie Weber.
• The girls 15-over freestyle team of Reagan Melton, Raegan Rice, Mikayla Weber and Katie Melton.