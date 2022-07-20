Area teams rose to the top Saturday in Pacific.
Competing in the Gateway Swimming and Diving League DiRado Division meet, the Union Swim Team Squids won the division title with 1,598.5 points.
“We had a low number of committed swimmers for the meet, only about 40,” Union Head Coach Maggie Potts said. “Although we were lower, we were very strong and mighty. I was very proud of the swimmers who committed to the conference meet. They came to practice and took critiques and practiced things that they may have gotten DQ’d on in other meets. I am proud of all the races, everyone came and swam hard. We might not have won every race, but we were steady in placements and had a handful of DQ slips. This led to a win for the Squids.”
Host Pacific was second at 1,573 points.
Fox Creek claimed third with 1,552 points while Chesterfield Farms captured fourth at 1,514 points.
Jewish Community Center-Chesterfield, was fifth at 1,294 points while Country Lane Woods II rounded out the meet at 962 points.
In the two-day Manuel Division meets, Cool Dell earned the division title with 3,033.5 points.
Cedarmill was second at 2,489 points while Castle Pines rounded out the top three at 1,870 points.
Lake Chesterfield grabbed fourth with 1,826 points and Washington placed fifth at 1,548 points. Chadwick was sixth at 890.5 points.
Stories with local finishers will appear in upcoming editions.