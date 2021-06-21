Opening the season at home, the Union Swim Team Squids surpassed the Royal Acres Wavemakers Monday, 251-184.
“The meet went really smoothly despite the heat and it being our first meet of the season,” Union Head Coach Maggie Potts said. “The younger kids all stepped up and did really well. We have a great coaching team that all jumped in to help throughout the meet.”
The Squids stay at home next Monday, hosting Oaks Landing in another Gateway Swimming and Diving League meet at 6 p.m. Oaks Landing lost to Washington this week.
The meet with Royal Acres started with individual medley races.
Union’s winners were Chris Luckner, Kate Haberberger and Nick Haberberger.
Union’s second-place finishers were Kennedy Melton, Will Weber, Katie Melton and Andrew Haberberger.
Squids placing third in the individual medley were Emma Weber, Mikayla Weber and Hunter Smith.
In the freestyle races, Union’s winners in scoring heats were Haylie Borgmann, X. H. Dean, William Melton, Sadie Mueller and Raegan Rice.
In the breaststroke, Union’s winners were Bella Weber, Eddie Weber, Nick Haberberger, Andrew Haberberger and Katie Melton.
In freestyle relay races, Union’s winning teams were:
• The girls 6-under team of Rigley Molitor, Campbell Pohlmann, Caitlin Pohlmann and Haylie Borgmann.
• The boys 7-8 team of Isaiah Smith, Dawson Allen, Chase Jensen and William Melton.
• The girls 9-10 team of Josey Bath, Keira King, Emoree Williams and Ivana Smith.
• The boys 9-10 team of Lawson Hogenmiller, Beckett Hogenmiller, Chase Allen and Walt Bobo.
• The girls 11-12 team of Mia Heggemann, Sadie Mueller, Kate Haberberger and Daphne Davis.
• The boys 13-14 team of Trisatan Fusco, Lucas Gremaud, Sam Busch and Braydon Weggemann.
• The girls 15-over team of Mikayla Weber, Emily Struebbe, Aine Callahan and Katie Melton.
• The boys 15-over team of Nick Haberberger, Thomas Crane, Hunter Smith and Andrew Haberberger.
Returning to individual stroke races, the backstroke was up next. Union’s winners were X. H. Dean, Regan Molitor, William Melton, Audrey Dean, Walt Bobo and Hunter Smith.
The final individual stroke was the butterfly, and Union’s winners were Regan Molitor, Chris Luckner, Kate Haberberger and Nick Haberberger.
The meet concluded with medley relay races. Union’s winners were:
• The girls 8-under team of Cecilia Pohlmann, Bella Weber, Regan Molitor and Vivian Weggemann.
• The boys 9-10 team of Eddie Weber, Walt Bobo, Chris Luckner and Lawson Hogenmiller.
• The girls 11-12 team of Addison Whited, Daphne Davis, Sadie Mueller and Reese Jensen.
• The boys 13-14 team of Trisatan Fusco, Will Weber, Nick Haberberger and Braydon Weggemann.
• The girls 15-over team of Emily Struebbe, Mikayla Weber, Katie Melton and Aine Callahan.
• The boys 15-over team of Hunter Smith, Thomas Crane, Andrew Haberberger and Tristen Mosher.
“Two swimmers who stood out to me were Daphne Davis for trying her best and swimming her first IM and William Melton giving butterfly a try in the medley relay,” Potts said. “They both got put in these new to them events and gave it their all.”