Only 15 points separated the two teams Monday in the season opener at the Union Splash-n-Swimplex.
Fox Creek tallied 253 points to Union’s 238.
Union’s Squids had the higher boys score, 122-103, but Fox Creek gained the advantage on the girls side, 150-116.
The meet opened with individual medley races with Union picking up event wins by Chris Luckner, Raegan Rice and Nick Haberberger.
Medley runners up for the Squids included Regan Molitor, Walt Bobo and Kate Haberberger.
Ivana Smith and Mikayla Weber each earned a third-place medley finish for Union.
In the freestyle events, Union gained wins by Campbell Pohlmann, Chase Jensen, Braydon Weggemann and Thomas Crane.
Bella Weber, Max Bath, Audrey Dean, Luckner and Andrew Haberberger each won breaststroke races.
Rigley Molitor, Jensen, Dean, Reagan Melton and Tristen Mosher won their backstroke events.
Butterfly winners included Luckner, Rice and Hunter Smith.
The Squids won the following relays:
• Boys 7-8 freestyle with Otto Riegel, Weston Buckalew, Marcus Griffith and Connor Berry.
• Girls 9-10 freestyle with Presley Demyen, Josey Bath, Lilah Williams and Dean.
• Boys 9-10 freestyle with William Melton, Luckner, Eric Morgan and Bobo.
• Girls 15 & Over freestyle with Rice, Ariel Reynolds, Bree Gerdel and Weber.
• Boys 15 & Over freestyle with Smith, Mosher, Nick Haberberger and Andrew Haberberger.
• Boys 9-10 Medley with Morgan, Bobo, Luckner and William Melton.
• Girls 13-14 medley with Sadie Mueller, Raegan Melton, Kate Haberberger and Kinsely Shamblin.
• Boys 15 & Over medley with Smith, Andrew Haberberger, Nick Haberberger and Mosher.
The Squids remain home in Week 2 Monday to host Country Lane Woods at 6 p.m.