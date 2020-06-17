Private services for Alvin “Squeaky” Marquart, a former local sportscaster, longtime avid University of Missouri fan, and member of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, will be held. A public service will be held at a later date.
Marquart, 86, died Sunday. He was the second fan to be selected to the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, being inducted in 2015 in a ceremony in Columbia. Marquart frequently attended hall of fame inductions, particularly when people from this area were being inducted.
Marty “Sign Man” Prather was the first fan to be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.
Marquart’s main love was University of Missouri basketball. Squeaky and his wife, Opal, bought their first football season tickets in 1972. Starting in 1986, they began following the team to road games.
Marquart also was involved with sportscasting, starting in 1968 with KLPW. He was selected as president of the Missouri Sportswriters and Broadcasters Association in 1973, and was in charge when the organization began to select all-state girls basketball teams and basketball state polls.
He also served as Franklin County treasurer, serving five terms in the position from 1992 through 2012.
Opal Marquart died in October of 2011. They had five sons, Duane, Kurt, Eric, Addison and Kyle. There are 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Oltmann Funeral Home in Washington is serving the Marquart family.