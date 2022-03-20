Washington, Union and Pacific are going to see a lot of each other’s teams come district play this spring.
The three schools are assigned to the same class in all four spring sports offered by the schools — Class 5 in baseball, Class 4 in track and boys golf and Class 3 in girls soccer.
Those teams also share the same district in all of those sports save baseball, where St. Francis Borgia Regional is also assigned to Class 5.
In girls soccer, whereas the area had two different 2021 district champions in Class 3, Washington and Union, there can be only one area team advancing from that class this year as Washington, Union, Borgia and Pacific all share the same district.
Apart from the two girls soccer district winners in 2021, St. Clair baseball is also defending a district title.
Baseball
Union and Pacific are assigned to Class 5 District 3 along with Chaminade, MICDS, Parkway Central, Parkway North, Rockwood Summit and Westminster Christian Academy.
Washington and Borgia take a different route through District 5, which they share with Camdenton, Capital City, Helias Catholic, Jefferson City, Rolla and Warrensburg.
In Class 4, St. Clair is assigned to District 4 with Sullivan, Owensville, St. James, Cuba and Salem.
New Haven slots into Class 2 in District 8 with Eugene, Iberia, New Bloomfield, Russellville and Vienna.
Hermann is assigned to Class 3 District 8 against Belle, Bourbon, Linn and Steelville.
Girls Soccer
The local interest in Class 3 is all located in District 2 where Washington, Union, Borgia and Pacific will face off with Jefferson City, Lutheran South, Rockwood Summit and Ursuline Academy.
If there is to be more than one soccer district champion from the area this spring, one would have to come from Class 2 District 3 where St. Clair, Sullivan, Owensville and St. James will take on Clayton, MICDS, Principia and Westminster.
Track
In Class 4, Washington, Union, Pacific and Sullivan all travel to District 5. Other teams there include Camdenton, Helias, Jefferson City, Rolla and West Plains.
In Class 3, local teams are headed in three separate directions. Borgia is assigned to District 3 while Hermann is in District 4 and St. Clair, Owensville and St. James all go to District 5.
Borgia will compete with Incarnate Word Academy (girls only), Lutheran St. Charles, Maplewood, Normandy, Orchard Farm, Priory (boys only), Soldan, St. Charles West, STEAM Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley, Villa Duchesne (girls only), Visitation Academy (girls only), Westminster, Winfield and Wright City.
The other teams in District 5 are Ava, Blair Oaks, Cuba, Fatima, Houston, Mountain View Liberty, Mountain Grove, Salem and Willow Springs.
Hermann shares District 4 with Boonville, Bowling Green, California, Centralia, Tolton Catholic, Hallsville, Macon, Montgomery County, North Callaway, Palmyra and Southern Boone.
Boys Golf
Washington, Union and Pacific share Class 4 District 1 with Cape Girardeau Central, De Soto, Farmington, Festus, Hillsboro, Lutheran South, Mehlville, North County, Cape Girardeau Notre Dame, Rockwood Summit, Sikeston and Windsor.
Moving down to Class 3, St. Clair, Sullivan and St. James go to District 1 while Borgia and Owensville are in District 2.
Also teeing off in Class 3 District 1 will be Affton, Arcadia Valley, Park Hills Central, Dexter, Doniphan, Fredericktown, Herculaneum, Kennett, Perryville, Potosi, Salem, St. Mary’s and Ste. Genevieve.
Joining Borgia and Owensville in Class 3 District 2 are Blair Oaks, O’Fallon Christian, Tolton, Fulton, Hallsville, Mexico, Orchard Farm, Southern Boone, St. Charles West, University City, Whitfield, Winfield and Wright City.
Hermann is in Class 2 District 2 along with Belle, Bowling Green, Centralia, Clark County, Duchesne, Fatima, Highland, Lutheran St. Charles, Missouri Military Academy, Monroe City, Montgomery County, North Callaway, Palmyra, South Callaway and South Shelby.
Boys Volleyball
Borgia is the only area team competing in boys volleyball. The sport does not operate within MSHSAA’s format for class and district assignments.