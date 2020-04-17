While it wasn’t unexpected, area spring sports coaches were not happy to see the 2020 season get halted.
However, they understood why ending high school sports was necessary to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
MSHSAA announced Thursday it would not conduct spring sports championships. It followed Gov. Mike Parson’s announcement that public and charter schools would be closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year and a follow-up similar statement by the St. Louis Archdiocese.
Pacific baseball Head Coach Jeff Reed said once the governor acted, it was just a matter of time.
“Once the governor canceled school for the rest of the year it wasn’t a surprise,” Reed said. “I was really glad they held off as long as they did.”
Union baseball Head Coach Ryan Bailey agreed.
“I think everyone knew that this was the likely final outcome but I know that I was still holding out hope,” Bailey said. “When Gov. Parson canceled schools for the remainder of the year I was surprised it happened so quickly and at that point knew we were done. MSHSAA released the bad news just a little bit later.”
Washington girls soccer Head Coach Adam Fischer said as policies got stricter, hope waned.
“It was no real surprise that the season was ended after a few weeks of isolation,” Fischer said. “At the beginning of schools being out, I had hopes we would return and be able to play some soccer. But as the social distancing guidelines started to spread out, my hopes diminished.”
Borgia baseball Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said MSHSAA had no choice.
“It was not a surprise to me,” Struckhoff said. “After schools were closed for the rest of the year, MSHSAA had no choice. The safety of our community is more important than games, but that acknowledgement doesn’t take away the disappointment.”
Union track Head Coach Sarah Meiners agreed.
“Once the governor of Missouri called off school for the rest of the semester, I knew it was only a matter of time until MSHSAA followed suit,” Meiners said. “There is no way we could have a season if schools were not allowed to be in session.”
New Haven track Head Coach John Tucker said there was a lot to be considered.
“It really wasn’t a surprise considering the nature of our response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Tucker said. “The best way to flatten the curve, limit the spread, is to limit contact. When you think about track, it is outside, which allows for more separation than in a gym, but you are bringing together people from multiple areas which increases the likelihood that the virus will spread to more areas. The concentrations of the virus are primarily in urban areas but being a rural school that competes against other rural districts we would hate to spread the virus to areas that may not have the medical facilities to handle it.”
Borgia boys golf Head Coach Dave Neier hoped his team would be able to play this season.
“I was always hopeful to get a couple of weeks of the season in and then the playoffs,” Neier said. “I thought we had a pretty good chance. Really, I wasn’t surprised by the announcement.”
Neier has two children working in the medical field.
“I’ve been told this will explode in the next couple of weeks,” he said. “This is disappointing more than anything.”
Borgia had five seniors, three who were regulars on last year’s state-qualifying team.
“I thought we had a great class of seniors,” Neier said. “They showed good leadership. I think they had a chance to do something in the postseason this year.”
Washington boys golf Head Coach Tim Buschmann said it was not a surprise.
“I’m not surprised,” Buschmann said. “There was no good option to pick. Everything is so time sensitive. Cancellation is tough for the team; however, we had no seniors. Hopefully summer junior golf can still be played.”
St. Clair girls soccer Head Coach Tim Isgrig knew playing this spring was doubtful.
“I was hoping we would get to finish the season and play districts but I wasn’t surprised at all by the decision,” Isgrig said. “When the NCAA, NBA, and MLB are canceling and losing millions of dollars, I was going to be surprised if we got the opportunity to play this season.”
All of the coaches felt the same way for the senior class.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Reed said. “You have seniors who have been in the program for four years that won’t get to play any games this year. Some have been playing since they were 5 or 6 years old and now if they don’t get a Legion season they might not ever play organized baseball again.”
Bailey had 10 seniors on his Union baseball team.
“The cancellation hurts,” Bailey said. “School starts and everyone is excited but as the year trudges on baseball coaches and players have that little glimmer of hope — Spring! That thought of a sunny day with a cool breeze and a clear blue sky and filling it up for two hours with baseball ... I miss that so much! For our players, especially seniors, to lose that along with so many other wonderful memories, is heartbreaking.”
Fischer said it was tough, but the move to call off the season was correct.
“My thoughts on the cancellation have fluctuated as the time between the decision has lengthened,” Fischer said. “First and foremost, I believe the decision was made for the safety of the student-athletes and any fans that would attend the game. With that said, I agree with the cancellation of the season.
“With that stated, I feel for all the athletes who are missing their spring sport,” Fischer continued. “The seniors won’t have a final home game, they won’t have that last game with their toughest rivals, and they won’t have that chance to play in front of their families and friends one last time. If anything positive can come out of this experience for all of us, I hope everyone can truly realize how short-lived your high school experience can be.”
Fischer knows this is a tough life lesson.
“As coaches I think we preach this often, but as teenagers I do not think many of them believe us,” he said. “Well, I believe life gave a ‘punch in the gut’ moment when it comes to this life lesson. Don’t take your high school career for granted, but most importantly, don’t take your life for granted. Live life to the fullest and live to make your life, as well as others, better each day.”
Borgia’s baseball team had seven seniors and was the defending Class 4 state champion.
“I’m going to really miss this team,” Struckhoff said. “They put in a lot of work in the offseason to prepare. It’s always fun to watch a group of young men come together as a team through the experiences of the season. All these guys played a part in our state championship last year and wanted a chance to defend. We will not get that chance. I really believe this team had the parts to make another run. Dealing with this successfully and moving on to greater things in life will be the legacy of this group.”
Tucker said his team was just starting to round into shape when practices were halted.
“It was heartbreaking to lose the season, especially for the seniors,” Tucker said. “We were able to practice for two weeks and I was just starting to see improvement and get excited for competition. I’ve been coaching for 25 years, and this is the first spring in a quarter-century without a track season. It is a very strange feeling.”
Tucker knows there was a reason for the unprecedented halt.
“Although upset, I do understand why the decision was made and I do appreciate that it was made,” he said. “There is enough uncertainty in our lives right now and at least we now know. In a strange way it was kind of a relief to have a little of the uncertainty taken away.”
Meiners also feels there’s more than sports to consider.
“Although I was very disappointed, I know that this is bigger than sports teams and seasons,” Meiners said. “It is about our at-risk population and our health care systems. The Olympics delaying one year and the NCAA canceling their seasons solidified that, and I knew we were unlikely to have a season at that point. Honestly, a lot of them prepared in the offseason and looked ready to roll. We were going to be very good this year, so it is sad to see that opportunity taken away, especially with all the hard work our kids put in.”
Nine seniors were returning and Meiners felt several had a good chance at making a run at state medals.
“They had the desire from last year and the internal drive,” Meiners said. “I know that each of them were looking at top three places in their events, and that is what hurts most from a coach’s point of view. I hate to see them lose that opportunity that we have been talking about all year.”