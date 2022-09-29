The Washington student section spent a lot of time counting on homecoming night Friday.
Cheering along with each point, the Blue Jay faithful reached all the way to 76 in Week 5 as Washington (2-3, 1-2) scored 11 touchdowns against visiting Wentzville Liberty (2-3, 1-2).
Washington won the conference matchup by a final score of 76-7, accounting for the highest scoring output by a Blue Jay team since the 84-57 win over Holt in Week 8 of 2015.
“I told them all gas, no brakes and they took that one to heart,” Washington Head Coach Derick Heflin said. “I thought last week we found some things offensively and tonight we definitely found some things offensively. It’s just a good thing to build off. We had a heartbreaker last week, but everybody did a good job tonight of playing all four quarters and everyone was ready when their number was called.”
Senior Devon Deckelman had a career night for the Blue Jays, scoring five touchdowns through three different methods.
Deckelman carried the ball five times for 88 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught a 56-yard touchdown pass and returned a kickoff 87 yards for a score.
“It was crazy for me,” Deckelman said. “It was happiness (in those first few scores). I really played for my Grandma, who isn’t with us any more tonight. She died yesterday, and I just played for her tonight. My (football) brothers are always there for me. They’ll always be there for me and I love all of them like family. They’re really the reason I scored tonight. It’s not me doing it — it’s them.”
Deckelman was a perfect 10-10 in extra-point attempts. Washington did fail to convert one bonus play, but that was due to an issue with the snap and hold on the play rather than the kick.
Washington gained 445 yards of total offense, 363 rushing yards and 82 passing yards.
The total may have been significantly larger had it not been for four first-half interceptions giving the team short fields early on and then the mercy-rule clock operating for the entire second half.
“Landon had 150 yards at halftime and Deckelman had almost 100 yards at halftime plus the 56-yard touchdown catch,” Heflin said. “And they really only got to play a half, so I’m really proud of the effort the guys put out. Deckelman played an excellent game. He and Boston are a force to be reckoned with and all those fullbacks are starting to get it going too. It’s going to be a fun ride the next five weeks.”
One first-half interception was returned 70 yards by Luke Johnson for a touchdown.
Hayden Burns gained an interception on Liberty’s first play from scrimmage. Evan Gaither and Trevor Buhr both also picked one off.
Buhr’s interception came on a play where he was rushing Liberty quarterback Cody McMullen and deflect the pass up in the air, then lunching behind McMullen to make the catch before the ball could hit the ground.
“I just bullrushed the tackle, got a hand up, and just saw it at the last second and caught it,” Buhr said. “We all came in with a serious mindset, ready to rumble, and it showed tonight.”
Statistics
Quarterback Ian Junkin threw the lone touchdown pass of the game on the 56-yard strike to Deckelman.
Ryan Kassebaum found Aden Pecka for a 26-yard completion.
Boston ran for 164 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.
Casey Olszowka ran three times for 33 yards and two scores.
Hanon Jarvis picked up 31 yards on his lone carry.
Landon Lamkin rushed twice for 11 yards.
Mason Bennett added a four-yard rushing touchdown.
Evan Gaither (two carries for six yards), Kassebaum (two for five), Alec Pecka (one for four), Daniel Williams (two for four) and Dason Gould (one for three) also contributed out of the backfield.
Olszowka was Washington’s leading tackler, getting in on seven stops.
Burns and Kassebaum were part of six tackles apiece.
Buhr and Hensley, who were in McMullen’s face all night on the pass rush, each scored five tackles. Hensley recorded one sack and deflected two passes.
Other tackling totals included Brendon Rost (four), Aden Pecka (three), Dylan Borgmann (three), Johnson (three), Nick Lucido (two), Bennett (two), Kellen Schiermeier (two), Alec Pecka (two), Josh Busse (two), Boston (one), Gould (one), Hunter Backameyer (one), Isaac Burr (one), Nolan Hendrix (one), Josh Bina (one), Blake Voss (one), Cameron Meyer (one) and Landon Baker (one).
Austin Steenbeke ran in a four-yard score for the Eagles in the fourth quarter after the game’s score had already reached 69-0.
Week 6
League play continues this coming Friday with Washington traveling to take on Ft. Zumwalt East (1-4, 0-3) in St. Peters.
The Blue Jays have won three consecutive meetings with Zumwalt East by an average difference of four touchdowns.
The Lions are coming off their lone win of the season in Week 5, a 21-6 road victory at St. Charles.
Ft. Zumwalt North is the lone common opponent between the two teams thus far. The Panthers shut out Zumwalt East, 37-0, in Week 3 and narrowly held off the Blue Jays, 35-32, in Week 4.
The Lions have also suffered defeats from Francis Howell Central, 24-21, Ft. Zumwalt South, 30-12, and North Point, 14-13.
The Week 4 matchup gave North Point the first ever varsity victory for the program in just the second year of the Wentzville school’s existence.
District
The win breaks what was a tie between Washington and Liberty for the No. 5 seed int he Class 5 District 4 standings at the start of the week.
Washington remains the fifth team in the district standings with 32.05 points while Liberty dips to 24.6 and falls behind Battle with Columbia Independent (1-4, 25.55) for the bottom spot.
Timberland (5-0, 47.5) leads the district standings, pursued by Capital City (4-1, 44.3), Holt (4-1, 42.6) and Helias Catholic (3-2, 38.4).