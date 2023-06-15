For the second game in a row against Washington Post 218 Freshman level teams, the Edwardsville Spikes were untouched.
The Spikes capped Saturday pool play in the Game 7 Tournament at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field with a 5-0 win over the Post 218 Freshman Navy squad.
While it wasn’t the no-hitter the Spikes recorded earlier in the day against Washington Post 218 Freshman Red, it was another shutout and put the Spikes in to Sunday’s championship game.
The Illinois kids scored two runs in the bottom of the second, two in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Washington outhit Edwardsville, 5-4. Post 218 made the game’s lone error.
Robert Chartrand had two singles while Braxton Schuetz, Trevor Hinten and Kolvy Mades each had one hit.
Ethan Leesmann, Evan Mallinckrodt and Quinton Nowak walked.
However, nobody could score to support Post 218 Navy pitchers Lucas Howell or Chartrand.
Howell started and went 3.1 innings, allowing four runs on two hits, four walks and three hit batters. He struck out two and took the loss.
“Edwardsville has a great team and we were able to battle with them,” Post 218 Manager Kerry Mallinckrodt said. “Lucas Howell did a great job on the mound with the tough task.”
Chartrand allowed a run on two hits and two walks over 1.2 innings.
Mace Karnes doubled while Drew Dannenbrink, Kolson Bruhn and Cory McDonald singled.
Bruhn drew two of the six Edwardsville walks.
Bruhn scored twice and Karnes had three RBIs.
Jeremiah Watters was the winning pitcher, going five innings while allowing four hits and two walks. He struck out four.
Karnes pitched the final inning, allowing a hit and a walk.
