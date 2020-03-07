The Special Olympics Missouri State Indoor Games will bring nearly 3,000 athletes, coaches and unified partners from across the state to St. Charles to compete in basketball and bowling and to take part in other special events.
This event takes place March 20-21 at various facilities in St. Charles.
The games will kick off Friday, March 20, at 7:30 p.m. with an opening ceremony at Hyland Arena.
The ceremony will feature the Parade of Athletes, the lighting of the Flame of Hope, the traditional declaration of “Let the games begin!,” and an Inclusion Revolution rally with the Missouri Association of Student Councils (MASC).
For more than 25 years, MASC has partnered with SOMO to promote inclusion, acceptance and respect for all throughout the state by supporting and promoting awareness of Special Olympics Missouri through the Unified Champion Schools program.
Competition events will take place at several venues, with bowling competitions Friday and basketball competition Saturday. Bowling locations include Cave Springs Lanes, St. Charles Lanes and Harvest Lanes.
Basketball venues include St. Charles High School, Hyland Arena, Evans Commons, Jefferson Intermediate School, St. Charles West High School, Duchesne High School and Hardin Middle School.
Times are as follows:
Bowling — Friday, March 20, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Basketball — Saturday, March 21, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, including opportunities to donate and volunteer, visit www.somo.org/indoor. The public is encouraged to attend.
Volunteers are still needed on Saturday events, particularly at the basketball venues and the Healthy Athletes screenings.
Special Olympics is dedicated to improving the overall health and fitness of our athletes through organized sports training and competition but also by providing free health screenings through the Healthy Athletes program.
All of these screenings are provided for SOMO athletes free of charge. The Sports Zone and Healthy Athletes Park will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Hyland Arena and Evans Commons and will include: Healthy Hearing, Opening Eyes, Special Smiles, Health Promotions and FUNFitness.
The State Indoor Games is made possible by sponsors. Statewide partners include the Knights of Columbus, the Law Enforcement Torch Run, University of Missouri System, Casey’s General Stores and Missouri Association of Student Councils. The Platinum level sponsors for the event are Fox 2 and iHeart Media.