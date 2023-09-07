Long-scoring plays helped Francis Howell Central escape with a narrow win over Pacific in Week 2.

The visiting Spartans (2-0) scored twice on plays of 50 yards or longer in the second half on the way to a 31-28 grid win over the Indians (0-2).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.