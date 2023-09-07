Long-scoring plays helped Francis Howell Central escape with a narrow win over Pacific in Week 2.
The visiting Spartans (2-0) scored twice on plays of 50 yards or longer in the second half on the way to a 31-28 grid win over the Indians (0-2).
Pacific twice took the lead in the second half, only to have its work overwritten by a lengthy Howell Central score less than a minute later each time.
“You look at it and we gave up 31 points, but I think our defense has played really well in Weeks 1 and 2,” Pacific Head Coach Paul Day said. “I think tonight we gave up one or two runs where we fit a little bit wrong, but golly did we play hard, and we were physical.”
Another difference maker was Howell Central kicker Jeremy Grayek, who nailed a 43-yard attempt at the buzzer in the first half to send the Spartans into halftime with a 17-14 edge.
Conversely, Pacific’s lone attempt at a kick, an extra-point try in the first quarter, was blocked. The Indians opted to try for two points after each score the rest of the night with a 50 percent success rate.
Senior running back Luke Meyer tallied three of the four Pacific scores, running in touchdowns from four, one and eight yards out. The former quarterback also succeeded on a two-point conversion run and passed for two points to Brennan Davis in the fourth quarter.
“I think Luke could play any of the 11 positions on offense or defense,” Day said. “He did a great job running the football for us today, had some great catches as well and had some big throws critical times. We’re really lucky to have him. He’s such a great player, but people don’t get the full story. He’s such a great leader in the locker room and on the field. He’s just a wonderful kid.”
Pacific’s other score came on a lucky break. As senior Raidon Fowler made his push for the goal line late in the second quarter, the ball came free and was recovered by Howell Central, but officials ruled it a three-yard touchdown run rather than a fumble.
Fowler’s score and the ensuing two points tied the game at 14 with 38 seconds left before Howell Central quickly got into position for Grayek’s kick at the buzzer.
Howell Central ended the first quarter ahead, 14-6, and the third quarter in front, 24-20.
Statistics
Meyer ran the ball 23 times for 135 yards and three scores. He was 1-1 passing for three yards and caught four passes for 68 yards.
Sophomore quarterback Seth Stack completed 14-24 passing for 182 yards with one interception. He ran 13 times for 21 yards.
Arion Echols ran the ball nine times for 49 yards and made four catches for 65 yards.
Fowler picked up five yards and a score on two carries.
Kade Collins made three grabs for 22 yards.
Jason Kossuth Jr. caught two passes for 16 yards.
Joe Avilez (11 yards) and Davis (three yards) caught one pass apiece.
Avilez grabbed an interception, one of four takeaways on the night for the Indians.
Aiden Dickey, Brock McKinney and Collins all recovered Howell Central fumbles.
Two of the Howell Central fumbles found their way into Pacific hands in the fourth quarter, helping the Indians earn multiple chances for a final go-ahead score that never materialized.
“We’re playing physicality wise and mentally tough wise, the way we’ve wanted to be,” Day said. “So, I’m super proud of our guys.”
Sophomore safety Jaden Thomas led the Pacific defense with a hand in seven tackles.
Kossuth took part in six stops.
Other tacklers included Fowler (four), Meyer (four), Collins (four), Echols (three), Nathaniel Knaff (two), McKinney (two), Trey Kulick (two), Avilez (two), Davis (one), Dickey (one), Hagen Hassell (one) and Brock Webb (one).
Week 3
Next up for the Indians is the start of Four Rivers Conference play as Pacific remains home to host St. Clair Friday at 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs are 2-0 after rolling to a 48-6 win over Potosi in Week 1 and then beating North County on the road in Week 2, 19-7.
Last year’s meeting between the Bulldogs and Indians in St. Clair saw the teams trade big plays back and forth early on in the first half only for the Bulldog defense to lock things down and earn a shutout across the final 24 minutes in a 56-14 victory.
Two years ago, Pacific won one with all the scoring anyone could handle, 52-47.
That was the lone win for the Indians in the rivalry over the last five times the teams have played, dating back to the 2017 postseason.
The teams did not meet in 2020 due to COVID-19 quarantines.
District
Through two weeks Sullivan sits atop Class 4 District 2 with a 2-0 record and 58 points.
Gateway (2-0) ranks second with 48 points.
Pacific sits in third place in the district with 38 points, two ahead of Roosevelt with Carnahan (2-0).
Rounding out the district are Windsor (1-1, 24.5), Union (0-2, 20) and Affton (0-2, 7).
