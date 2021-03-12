Sometimes you win.
Sometimes you lose.
Two days after sweeping the Missouri Baptist University JV team, the East Central College softball Falcons were swept Friday by Southwestern Illinois College, 11-5 and 11-1.
The Falcons dropped to 2-5-1 with the losses.
East Central returned to action Monday, hosting the Central Methodist University JV team.
First Game
In Friday’s opener, SWIC opened with two runs in the top of the first, but the Falcons replied with four runs in the bottom of the inning.
The East Central lead held up until the third inning, when SWIC scored three times to go ahead, 5-4. The visitors added four runs in the fourth.
In the sixth, SWIC scored twice, and the Falcons added one run.
Addie Konkel (Salem) took the loss. She pitched 3.1 innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on nine hits. She struck out one.
Eva Dawson (Fulton) pitched 3.2 innings, allowing five runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks. She struck out four.
East Central had five hits, all singles.
Jenna Crider (Washington), Kaili Edler (Northwest), Kristyn England (Cuba), Dani Kimminau (St. Francis Borgia Regional) and Lilly Prichard (Pacific) recorded the hits.
Ashley Damazyn (Crystal City) walked four times. England, Kelly Ferguson (Timberland), Maddie Greco (Pacific), Caelie Horstmann (Owensville) and Prichard each walked once.
Damazyn, Edler, Greco, Kimminau and Prichard scored the runs. Damazyn, England, Ferguson and Horstmann posted one RBI apiece.
Prichard stole a base.
Second Game
SWIC completed the sweep in the second game, 11-1. The visitors scored four times in the second, four in the third and three times in the sixth.
The lone ECC run came in the bottom of the fourth.
Damazyn was the hitting star for the Falcons. She had three of the team’s five hits, including a double.
Edler and Ferguson each singled.
Edler scored the run while Damazyn drove her in.
Prichard was hit by a pitch while Ferguson stole a base.
Haley Schulte (Parkway West) pitched and took the loss. Over six innings, she allowed 11 runs (four earned) on 16 hits. She struck out five.