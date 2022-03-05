East Central College’s three-game softball winning streak was snapped Wednesday in Belleville, Illinois.
Southwestern Illinois College swept the Falcons in a doubleheader, 10-1 and 8-7.
“The first game was a bad one,” East Central Head Coach Brad Wallach said. “We played sloppy defense, dug a hole, and never got going. Really, no positives to speak of.”
The second game was much closer. After Southwestern Illinois scored in the bottom of the seventh to tie it, the game went to the ninth inning before the host team won, 8-7.
“Once again, we gave up unearned runs early to fall behind,” Wallach said. “This time, however, Morgan Green (Festus) did a nice job of keeping us in there and giving us a chance to win. Mya Hillermann (St. Francis Borgia Regional) and Madison Sander (Seckman) had big days at the plate.”
Second Game
The second game initially looked like a copy of the first one. Southwestern Illinois scored twice in the first and once in the second.
East Central scored a run in the fourth, but the host team scored two in the bottom of that inning.
The Falcons exploded for five runs in the fifth. Each side scored once in the sixth before SWIC tied it in the bottom of the seventh.
Each side had nine hits, but the Falcons made seven fielding mistakes to three for Blue Storm.
Green went the distance for the Falcons, allowing eight runs (one earned) on seven hits and five walks over 8.1 innings. She struck out five.
Hillermann had three hits, including a triple and a double.
Green and Sander each had two hits.
Aubree Eaton (Park Hills Central) doubled. Emma Riegel (Washington) singled.
Taylor Hanger (Pacific) drew two walks and sacrificed. She scored twice.
Emma Weston (Ursuline Academy) walked once.
Eaton, Green, Hillermann, Weston and Madelyn Ruszala (St. Clair) each scored once.
Hillermann and Sander each drove in two. Weston had one RBI.
Emily Allsman earned the win for SWIC, pitching three innings while allowing a run on two hits and one walk. She fanned one.
Liz Young pitched six innings, allowing six runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks. She struck out six.
Kylee King and Jenna Bohnenstiehl each had two hits. Bohnenstiehl tripled and Heather Albers doubled.
First Game
The Blue Storm started the rout with four runs in the bottom of the first. In the third, the Falcons scored once, but SWIC added four more runs. The Blue Storm added two runs in the fourth and held firm in the top of the fifth to end it early.
SWIC outhit the Falcons, 10-4. East Central made five errors to two for the host.
Hanger was the losing pitcher, going four innings while allowing 10 runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks.
Sander and Weston tripled. Eaton and Nicole Truitt (Lebanon) singled. Sander also walked.
Eaton and Truitt each stole bases. Sander scored the run and Truitt posted the RBI.
SWIC’s Sophia Koesterer was the winning pitcher, striking out seven over five innings. She allowed an unearned run on two hits and a walk.
Alyssa Cowell led the Blue Storm offensively with three hits. That included a triple.
Emily Smith had two hits. Payton Bode and Jordyn Cygan doubled.
After hosting Lewis & Clark Community College Thursday, the Falcons next play Tuesday at home, hosting Shawnee Community College of Ullin, Illinois, in a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m.
The Falcons were supposed to play Friday afternoon against the Culver-Stockton College JV team, but that was postponed.