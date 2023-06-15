Another GameTime Tournament game.
Another one-run loss for the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team.
Post 218 (3-5) fell Saturday at the Woodlands Sports Complex to the Southwest Stars, 4-3. It was Washington’s second one-run setback in pool play.
Despite the losses, Post 218 Manager Eric Voelkerding saw positives in the event.
“I thought overall we played very well and showed we can play up in an 18U competition,” Voelkerding said. “These games will serve us well when we get into the heart of our district play and postseason.”
Washington would have been the fourth seed for Sunday’s bracket play, but that was washed out. Post 218 had been scheduled to play Owensville.
The Stars grabbed the early lead with a run in the bottom of the first and two in the second.
Washington chipped back with a run in the third and two in the fourth, tying it, 3-3.
The winning run came in the bottom of the fifth inning.
“We took some really good at-bats all game and ran their starter up to 91 pitches through five innings,” Voelkerding said.
Ryan Williams pitched for Post 218. Over five innings, he allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and one walk. He struck out five.
“Ryan pitched well,” Voelkerding said. “The Stars had seven left-handed batters in their starting lineup which I don’t think I have ever seen. Ryan was painting the outside all day on them.”
Lane Kohlbusch had Washington’s biggest hit, a home run.
“Lane had a great swing on his home run in the third,” Voelkerding said. “It was a solid line drive. That shows you if you hit line drives, good things will happen.”
Colton Carrier and Brody O’Hanlon had the other Post 218 hits.
Ben Loesing, Williams and Kohlbusch walked.
Colton Lawyer and Cohen Jasper were hit by pitches. O’Hanlon and Jasper stole bases.
Charles Gildehaus, Jasper and Kohlbusch scored the runs.
Owen Bolzenius, Kohlbusch and AJ Keene each had one RBI.
Washington plays Tuesday against St. Charles Post 312 at Blanchette Park. First pitch is 6 p.m.
Post 218 returns home to host Elsberry Wednesday at 8 p.m. and hosts De Soto SMCI Friday at 8 p.m.
Washington plays this weekend in the Sullivan Tournament.
