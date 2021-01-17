The St. Clair Lady Bulldogs will play for third at the Union Tournament.
St. Clair (5-4) fell to the tournament’s No. 2 seed, Southern Boone (7-2), 53-43, Thursday.
St. Clair was hampered by a low-scoring first half as Southern Boone led, 12-4, after one quarter, and 28-13 at halftime.
“We got into a big of hole to dig ourself out,” St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said. “We got down by 22 in the third and started to come back. I was proud of the girls that they never gave up and kept fighting to the end.”
After three periods, Southern Boone’s lead stood at 43-29.
“In the second half, we did a great job of attacking and playing good defense,” Johnson said. “If we make some free throws and a couple more layups we are in a different ballgame.”
Ally Newton led the Lady Bulldogs with 21 points and five steals.
Alohilani Bursey netted nine points with 13 rebounds and four steals.
Vada Moore contributed six points with two rebounds and a steal.
Annabelle Coonse added four points and two rebounds.
Phoebe Arnold scored four points and made two rebounds.
Ava Brand pulled down four rebounds.
St. Clair plays St. Francis Borgia Regional in the final round Saturday at 4 p.m.