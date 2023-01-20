Southern Boone County exploded over the final three quarters Saturday to claim the 43rd Union Girls Basketball Invitational third-place game hardware.
Southern Boone County exploded over the final three quarters Saturday to claim the 43rd Union Girls Basketball Invitational third-place game hardware.
The Lady Eagles (10-6) trailed Sullivan (4-8) through one quarter, 9-5.
That’s when the game turned.
Southern Boone outscored Sullivan in the second quarter, 27-5, to lead at the break, 32-14.
From there, Southern Boone padded the advantage and held a 21-point gap after three quarters, 45-24.
Three Lady Eagles reached double figures in scoring with Emilee DeHaas leading the way with 18 points.
Chloe Bukowsky scored 13 points. She was 6-6 from the free-throw line and hit a three-point basket.
DeHaas and Bukowsky were named to the all-tournament team.
Also ending with 13 points was Ma’Jayla Dudley, who hit three three-point baskets and went 2-2 from the free-throw line.
Kyra Massie and Paige Morse both closed with seven points. Each hit a three-point basket. Morse was 2-2 from the free-throw stripe.
Gracie Britton added one point.
Southern Boone closed with six three-point baskets and went 13-16 from the free-throw line.
Dakayla McClain, Sullivan’s all-tournament team representative, led the Lady Eagles with 10 points. She was 6-8 from the free-throw line.
Kylee McReynolds hit two three-point baskets and ended with eight points.
Olivia Witt also had two three-point shots and closed with six points.
Molly Lohden added two points and Delaney George chipped in with one.
Sullivan went 7-10 from the free-throw line.
