Undefeated Southern Boone has been named the top seed for the upcoming Union Girls Basketball Tournament.
The Lady Eagles (7-0) already own victories over teams such as Rolla, Blair Oaks, Hallsville, Helias, California and Notre Dame de Sion.
Following Southern Boone in the seeding order for the 42nd Annual Lady ’Cat Invitational are:
• Union.
• Blair Oaks.
• St. Francis Borgia Regional.
• Sullivan.
• Ft. Zumwalt North.
• St. Clair.
First-round games take place Monday, Jan. 10, and Tuesday, Jan. 11. Southern Boone plays St. Clair and Borgia faces Jefferson City in the Monday games. Union plays Ft. Zumwalt North and Blair Oaks meets Sullivan in Tuesday’s first-round games.
Losers’ bracket semifinals take place Thursday, Jan. 13, and the championship semifinals are Friday, Jan. 14.
All teams return for the final round Saturday, Jan. 15. The seventh-place game starts the final day at 1 p.m. The consolation game follows at 2:30 p.m., with the third-place game at 4 p.m. and the championship game at 5:30 p.m.
Jefferson City is the defending champion. The Lady Jays beat Southern Boone last year in the title game, 59-24.