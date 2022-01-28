It took nearly a week, but the Union basketball Lady ’Cats finally were able to play their final Union Tournament game last Friday.
Top-seeded Southern Boone County (12-2) knocked off the second-seeded Lady ’Cats (9-6), 61-52.
“Overall, I was pleased with our effort,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “We still have to cut down on turnovers and capitalize from the free-throw line if we are going to beat teams like this. Southern Boone was ranked No. 2 in Class 4 coming in, and we were tied with them 44-44 with about 4:30 to go in the game.”
Southern Boone led after one quarter, 16-14. At the half, the Lady Eagles were up, 33-23. It was 44-39 after three quarters.
Kelsey Brake led Union with 21 points for the game.
Sophia Helling was next with 12 points.
Fallyn Blankenship netted 10 points.
Other Union scorers were Lucy Koenigsfeld with six points, Holly Pipes with two and Mya Minor with one point.
“We will also have to continue to improve in late game situations on both ends of the floor,” Rapert said. “We took some shots late in the game that we probably should not have and we did not foul the correct people when needed. Hopefully those are all things we can fix.”
Union went 10-17 from the free-throw line. Rapert said three of those misses came on the front end of one-and-one chances.
Rapert said Isabelle Gilbert missed the game.
“She has been a starter of late and would have given us some size down low,” Rapert said.
Southern Boone placed two players on the all-tournament team with seniors Jersee Wren and Paige Gamble being honored.
Union had two players named to the all-tournament team. Sophomore Brake and freshman Helling received all-tournament status.
Jefferson City junior Hannah Linthacum was named the tournament MVP after Jefferson City beat Blair Oaks, 50-33, last Tuesday.
Jefferson City also placed junior Emmarie Graham and sophomore Bri Avery on the team. Blair Oaks was represented by senior Mallorie Fick and sophomore Autumn Bax.
Two tournament games still need to be played and both have tentative dates. The consolation between St. Francis Borgia Regional and Ft. Zumwalt North will be played Saturday at Borgia starting at 1 p.m.
The seventh-place game between St. Clair and Sullivan has been scheduled for Feb. 1 at Union starting at 4:30 p.m.