For a half, the New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks were happy with Thursday’s home game against South Callaway.
New Haven (5-8) led South Callaway (9-1) by a 17-12 margin after one quarter and was up 29-28 at the half.
But that’s when things changed.
South Callaway outscored New Haven in the third quarter, 21-1, to lead 49-30 going to the fourth quarter.
“We played a really good first half and never let them get away from us,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “We told the girls at halftime that South Callaway was probably going to come out with a lot more energy and kick em in the face and we had to respond accordingly, but we didn’t.”
Peirick said South Callaway stepped up in the second half.
“South Callaway is a really talented team and can beat you in many different ways,” said Peirick. “All in all, it was a much better game for us on both ends of the court.”
Mackenzie Wilson led the Lady Shamrocks in scoring with 14 points. She hit two of New Haven’s eight three-point baskets and went 4-6 from the free-throw line.
“Mackenzie Wilson was her usual self, but we had others step up on the offensive end and make shots.
Lucy Hoener scored 10 points while hitting three three-point baskets.
Hannah Rethemeyer was next with four points. Peyton Sumpter, Grace Faris and Natalie Covington each scored three points. Caroline Otten was next with two points.
“Lucy Hoener, Natalie Covington and Grace Faris all had good games on both ends of the court,” Peirick said.
South Callaway also beat New Haven in the South Callaway Tournament semifinals earlier this month.
New Haven is playing this week in the Hermann Tournament.