New Haven knew it faced a huge challenge Wednesday in the South Callaway Tournament semifinals.
And, it lived up to expectations.
Top-seeded South Callaway (7-1) raced past the Lady Shamrocks, 55-33.
South Callaway led 17-7 after one quarter, 35-17 at the half, and 44-22 through three quarters.
“South Callaway is a very good team,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “They are big, long and shoot the ball well.”
New Haven (5-5) moves to Saturday’s third-place game against second-seeded Hermann (5-6). That game tips off at 1 p.m.
Peirick said he saw many positives in Wednesday’s semifinal game.
“Even though we lost, I thought we did some good things,” Peirick said. “We handled their press and we were patient on the offensive end of the court. We just had a hard time guarding their outside shooters and they made shots.”
Mackenzie Wilson and Brenna Langenberg tied for the scoring lead with nine points apiece. Wilson hit two three-point baskets while Langenberg had three from beyond the arc. New Haven knocked down seven three-point shots for the game.
“I thought Brenna Langenberg had a good game,” Peirick said. “She shot the ball well, which I hope will give her some confidence, and she played hard on defense.”
Caroline Otten was next with eight points.
“Caroline Otten did a good job on the boards and was able to score also,” Peirick said.
Peyton Sumpter and Grace Faris each scored three points. Jessica Underwood added one point.