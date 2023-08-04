It’s back.
New Haven High School’s softball program returns this year after a one-season hiatus.
Updated: August 5, 2023 @ 2:09 am
The school suspended the program last fall due to a lack of player numbers. There’s been enough interest to bring the program back for 2023.
Softball will join cross country and girls volleyball on the list of varsity sports offered this fall.
Athletic Director Jaime Hoener reminds athletes that they must have their annual paperwork submitted before they will be allowed to practice. For questions, please contact her at jhoener@newhavenschools.us.
Doug Peirick returns to coach the softball team and it will begin practices at Lions Field Monday, Aug. 7. The first session will run from 3-5 p.m.
New Haven’s cross country program, for boys and girls, has a new head coach this season. Wendy Scheer replaces the retired John Tucker in charge of the New Haven program.
Practices will start Monday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m. Athletes are asked to meet at the City Park upper pavilion.
The volleyball team, led by Hoener, will practice Aug. 7 from 8:30-11 a.m. in the high school gym.
The district also offers middle school cross country and girls basketball.
The middle school cross country program starts Aug. 14 while the girls basketball team opens practice Aug. 17.
