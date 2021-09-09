Returning to the friendly confines of Lions Field, the New Haven softball Lady Shamrocks rolled to a three-inning win over Cuba Thursday, 18-0.
“A win is a win,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “They were missing their pitcher for sure and maybe a couple of others also. We were very patient at the plate and made them throw strikes.”
New Haven (3-2) set the tone with 10 runs in the bottom of the first. The Lady Shamrocks scored three times in the second and added five runs in the bottom of the third to end it early.
New Haven did its damage with only four hits.
“We reached base by walk or hit by pitch 17 times,” Peirick said. “It’s nice to win, and hopefully that carries over into our next game, and we can get some momentum going for the rest of the season.”
Ryan Stutzman had two of the hits, including a double. Ava Vandegriffe and Mackenzie Wilson each singled.
Jessica Underwood and Wilson walked three times. Abby Meyer and Vandegriffe each walked twice. Katie Holtmeyer and Lindsey Steinbeck walked once.
Sophia Long was hit by pitches twice. Meyer, Stutzman and Underwood were hit once.
Steinbeck stole a base. Kate Dittberner and Stutzman sacrificed.
Long, Meyer, Underwood and Vandegriffe scored three times apiece. Stutzman and Wilson both scored twice. Dittberner and Holtmeyer both scored once.
Stutzman drove in four runs. Wilson had three RBIs. Dittberner, Holtmeyer, Long and Underwood drove in one run apiece.
Stutzman was the winning pitcher, allowing three hits and one walk and striking out six.
The Lady Shamrocks open Four Rivers Conference play Tuesday at Pacific. New Haven visits St. Clair Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in another league contest.