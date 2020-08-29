What a long strange trip it's been.
Maybe the Grateful Dead knew the future. The 1977 album title seems to be fitting for 2020. And, the Union Softball Tournament became a microcosm of the year.
The short story is that the St. Francis Borgia Regional Lady Knights won the title for the second year in a row, beating Rolla, 4-1, Saturday afternoon.
"I am very proud of the girls," Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. "They came out ready to play. This is something we look forward to every year, so we make sure to put in our preseason work. We always have it as our goal to do the best we can and hopefully come out as champions."
But how they got there requires some explaining.
Before the tournament started, it dropped from eight to six teams. One of the squads which had to drop out was the host.
In pool play Friday, Borgia edged Camdenton, 5-4. The second pool game was to be Saturday morning, but Ft. Zumwalt North had to leave prior to its start, handing Borgia a forfeit win.
The title game was to be played at Veterans Memorial Park in Union, but a storm blew through prior to the scheduled game time. That prompted more changes. The title game was moved to Borgia's turf field while Wildcat Ballpark hosted the third-place game.
Borgia was the visiting team for the game and set the tone early with three runs in the top of the first.
The Lady Knights led 4-0 when Rolla came up with its biggest rally. However, Borgia was able to limit the Lady Bulldogs to one run in that inning.
Additional coverage will appear in the Wednesday Missourian.