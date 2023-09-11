After a week off, the St. Francis Borgia softball Lady Knights jumped into the fray this week with three games in three days.
Borgia (3-2-1, 1-0 before LSC/O’Fallon Christian) defeated Archdiocesan Athletic Association foe Rosati-Kain/Bishop DuBourg Tuesday at home, 17-0.
“We hit the ball well in the game,” Borgia Head Coach Debbie Frank said.
Borgia fell Wednesday at Warrenton, 3-0.
The Lady Knights prevailed Thursday against another combined team, Lutheran St. Charles/O’Fallon Christian (Lutheran-Christian), 12-7 in 11 innings.
In the Tuesday win, Borgia scored 11 runs in the first and six in the second. Borgia outhit the visitors, 10-2, and each side made an error.
Paige Vogelgesang pitched for Borgia, allowing two hits and striking out six.
“Paige Vogelgesang pitched well, allowing two hits by their leadoff hitter, and she struck out six in the three-inning game,” Frank said.
Averi Glosemeyer led the team in batting with two hits, a triple and a double.
Vogelgesang had two hits, including a double.
Amanda Dorpinghaus, Izabella Glosemeyer and Sydney Kessler also doubled.
Gwen Newton, Avery Struckhoff and Stella Hancock singled.
Vogelgesang scored three runs. Newton, Hancock and Kessler scored twice.
Struckhoff, Kendall Weber, Emma Weber, Clara Nowak, Dorpinghaus, Roellig, Izabella Glosemeyer and Kaylee Schwoeppe scored once.
Averi Glosemeyer drove in three runs. Struckhoff, Dorpinghaus and Kessler each had two RBIs. Vogelgesang, Newton and Hancock drove in one run.
Playing Thursday, Borgia scored five times in the top of the 11th inning to beat Lutheran-Christian, 12-7.
Dorpinghaus hit for the cycle with a single, a double, a triple and a home run.
Borgia slugged four home runs in the game with Nowak, Dorpinghaus, Vogelgesang and Roellig homering.
Nowak and Dorpinghaus tripled. Dorpinghaus, Izabella Glosemeyer and Roellig doubled.
Nowak, Roellig and Izabella Glosemeyer each had three hits. Vogelgesang, Hancock and Clara Heggemann had two hits apiece. Averi Glosemeyer ended with one hit.
Vogelgesang pitched the first four innings, allowing five hits on 11 hits while striking out four.
Dorpinghaus was the winning pitcher, going seven innings while allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk. She struck out three.
The Lady Knights ventured up Highway 47 Wednesday, playing at Warrenton.
In a rematch of the tie from the Union Tournament, which ended on a time limit issue, Warrenton shut out Borgia, 3-0.
“Warrenton has a good team and is good competition for us,” Frank said. “We ended in a 3-3 tie with them in the Union Tournament and played a scoreless game last night, until the bottom of the sixth inning. We made mistakes that inning and they hit the ball and scored their three runs.”
Warrenton outhit Borgia, 7-6. Warrenton had two errors to Borgia’s one.
Dorpinghaus pitched for the Lady Knights, allowing three unearned runs on seven hits. She struck out four.
“Both pitchers threw a great game and walked no batters,” Frank said. “Amanda struck out four and allowed seven hits. Warrenton’s pitcher, Kylee Witthaus, struck out 10 of our batters, which contributed to us leaving runners on base and scoring no runs.”
Vogelgesang had three of Borgia’s hits and Kessler ended with two. Averi Glosemeyer doubled.
Kessler and Vogelgesang both stole a base.
Adee Morgan ended with three of the Warrenton hits. Witthaus had two doubles and drove in two runs.
Maddisyn Hoelscher and Rose Renshaw each had one hit. Hoelscher doubled and had the other RBI.
Frank said Newton made a diving catch in center field and Hancock snagged a liner at second to start a double play.
