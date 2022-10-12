Finishing out the regular season, the St. Francis Borgia softball Lady Knights went 2-4 in the two-day Rolla Softball Tournament Friday and Saturday.
Playing in the three-team Bronze Bracket, Borgia closed out action Saturday by beating Belle, 5-3, after losing to Cor Jesu Academy, 7-6.
All three teams went 1-1 in Bronze Bracket play.
Borgia opened pool action Friday with a 10-2 win over Northwest, but dropped games to Francis Howell, 5-4, and Willard, 15-1, to move to the Bronze Bracket.
Borgia opens Class 3 District 5 play Wednesday against Cuba. Borgia is the fourth seed while Cuba is No. 5. The game, at Sullivan High School, starts at 4:30 p.m.
The winner plays Thursday against the Fatima-St. Clair winner. Fatima is the top seed.
Belle
Borgia capped the tournament with a 5-3 win over Belle.
After Belle scored a run in the top of the first, Borgia responded with two in the bottom. The Lady Knights added a run in the second and two more in the fourth.
Belle scored its final two runs in the top of the fifth.
Borgia outhit Belle, 9-6. Belle made three errors to Borgia’s one.
Amanda Dorpinghaus pitched for the Lady Knights, allowing three runs on six hits. She struck out five.
Clara Nowak, Averi Glosemeyer, Dorpinghaus and Annabelle Roellig each had two hits. Dorpinghaus doubled and Nowak tripled.
Haley Puetz added one hit.
Nowak and Paige Vogelgesang walked. Nowak stole a base.
Nowak scored two runs. Vogelgesang, Roellig and Izabella Glosemeyer each scored once.
Puetz drove in two runs. Nowak and Averi Glosemeyer each had one RBI.
Cor Jesu
In Saturday’s first game, Cor Jesu edged the Lady Knights with a five-run sixth inning, 7-6.
Cor Jesu scored two in the bottom of the first. Borgia chipped back with one in the second and five in the third. The Lady Knights held the lead until the rally in the bottom of the sixth.
Borgia outhit Cor Jesu, 13-8, but made five of the game’s seven errors.
Celia Gildehaus pitched, allowing seven runs (two earned) on eight hits, two walks and a hit batter. She struck out seven.
Nowak paced the offense with three hits.
Vogelgesang and Dorpinghaus each had two hits. Dorpinghaus doubled.
Roellig also doubled. Averi Glosemeyer, Puetz, Addie Whittaker, Gildehaus and Izabella Glosemeyer singled.
Roellig walked. Averi Glosemeyer was hit by a pitch.
Dorpinghaus scored twice. Nowak, Gildehaus, Roellig and Izabella Glosemeyer scored once.
Roellig drove in two runs. Vogelgesang, Averi Glosemeyer and Gildehaus each had one RBI.
Northwest
Opening the tournament, the Lady Knights burned Northwest, 10-2.
Borgia scored seven runs in the top of the seventh to blow the game open after leading 3-2 heading into the final frame.
Borgia outhit the Lady Lions, 14-8. Borgia made two errors.
Dorpinghaus started for Borgia, going four innings while allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk. She struck out one and was the winning pitcher.
Gildehaus pitched the final three innings for a save. She allowed two runs and three walks while striking out four.
Nowak led the offense with four hits, including a triple.
Puetz and Gildehaus each had two hits. Gildehaus tripled.
Whittaker also tripled. Dorpinghaus, Averi Gildehaus and Vogelgesang doubled.
Roellig and Izabella Glosemeyer singled.
Nowak, Dorpinghaus and Whittaker walked.
Nowak, Whittaker and Gildehaus scored twice. Vogelgesang, Puetz, Glosemeyer and Madi Lieberoff scored once.
Nowak ended with two RBIs. Vogelgesang, Averi Glosemeyer, Puetz, Dorpinghaus, Whittaker, Gildehaus and Roellig each drove in one run.
Francis Howell
In a rematch of the Union Tournament championship game, Francis Howell edged Borgia, 5-4.
The Lady Vikings went on to finish sixth overall.
Borgia grabbed the lead with two runs in the top of the first. Francis Howell took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the third.
In the fourth, Borgia tied it, but Francis Howell added two runs. Borgia scored its final run in the top of the sixth.
Francis Howell outhit Borgia, 8-6. The Lady Vikings made two errors to Borgia’s one.
Gildehaus started and went three innings, taking the loss. She allowed four runs on six hits and three walks. Gildehaus struck out one.
Dorpinghaus went two innings, allowing one run on two hits.
Averi Glosemeyer and Dorpinghaus each had two hits. Dorpinghaus doubled.
Gildehaus homered.
Puetz added a double.
Whittaker walked.
Nowak, Puetz, Gildehaus and Lieberoff scored the runs. Dorpinghaus drove in two. Puetz and Gildehaus each had one RBI.
Willard
Willard, the eventual event runner-up, rolled over Borgia in the final pool game Friday, 15-1.
Willard scored in each of the four innings with five runs in the top of the first, four in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Borgia’s run came in the third.
Willard outhit Borgia, 14-4. Borgia made four of the game’s five errors.
Vogelgesang started in the circle, going 1.2 innings while allowing nine runs (seven earned) on eight hits and one walk. She struck out three.
Whittaker pitched 2.1 innings, allowing five runs on six hits and one walk. She struck out two.
Nowak got the final out, allowing an unearned run on three walks.
Borgia’s hits were singles by Vogelgesang, Averi Glosemeyer, Whittaker and Roellig.
Kendall Weber scored the run and Vogelgesang drove her in.