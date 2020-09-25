First baseman Haley Puetz provided all the offense the St. Francis Borgia Regional softball Lady Knights would need.
Her four runs batted in helped the Lady Knights (5-3) to a 6-3 win at Pacific (4-6) Monday.
Puetz staked Borgia to a three-run lead in the first inning on a three-run home run and later added an RBI double.
“It’s something that we’ve talked about and really worked on — making sure that we come into the game ready to go from the very beginning and set that tone early,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “So, I was very happy to see the girls come out and do that today.”
Borgia scored three runs in the first, two in the third and one in the sixth.
Pacific scored once in the second and twice in the third.
“That kind of took us a little by surprise,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said. “I knew that in their first few batters, they have some really good sticks, but I didn’t quite know that they had that in them. It was a little bit surprising and I think Taylor (Hanger) just kind of let one pitch get away from her a little bit down the middle too much and when you start in that 3-0 hole, there’s something that you’ve got to overcome mentally to get back out of that. I thought they did a pretty good job of trying to keep fighting our way back.”
Both teams scored the game with 10 hits for Borgia, though Pacific credited itself with an error and Borgia gave the Lady Indians a clean fielding record.
Borgia charged itself with four errors while Pacific only charged the Lady Knights with one. Pacific credited itself with five hits while Borgia gave them four.
Puetz finished 2-4 at the plate and also scored a run.
“I’m very excited for Haley,” Eggert said. “She’s been working so hard, putting in extra at-bats, taking extra cage time, and just to see her rewarded for that and come to the plate and execute like she did — I’m really happy for her. I hope she continues it.”
Elizabeth Sinnott singled twice, walked, drove in a run and scored twice.
Abi Schmidt, the winning pitcher, singled twice and scored.
Zoe Konys doubled and scored a run.
Katie Kopmann singled and scored.
Amanda Dorphinghaus and Ashlyn Stout both singled. Dorpinghaus stole a base.
Mya Hillermann drew a walk.
In the circle, Schmidt went all seven innings and allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks, striking out 11.
“We knew coming into this game that they’re tough and they always play hard,” Eggert said. “We knew that (Hanger) is a tough pitcher who keeps us off balance. So, we knew that we were going to have to battle the whole time.”
Pacific opposed Schmidt with its senior ace, Hanger, who surrendered six runs on 10 hits and two walks. She struck out eight in her seven innings of work.
Olivia Walker and Bella Walker both doubled for the Lady Indians.
Trinity Brandhorst, Molly Prichard and Hanger all singled.
Olivia Walker, Prichard and Ilexia Wallace each scored a run.
Olivia Walker and Jaylynn Miller were both credited with a run batted in.
Wallace and Hanger both reached on walks.
Brandhorst and Bella Walker each stole a base.
“We’ve got five freshmen starting this year and we’ve got some aggressive baserunners and speed that we can use,” Lewis said. “So, that’s one of our things that we’re trying to do is really be aggressive on the base paths because that really helps us out in certain situations.”
Borgia continues its string of games against Franklin County opponents by hosting St. Clair Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Pacific played at Union Tuesday in Four Rivers Conference action and next plays Thursday at Owensville at 4:30 p.m.