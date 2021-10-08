Playing Friday and Saturday in the Kewpie Classic in Columbia, the St. Francis Borgia Regional softball Lady Knights won one of four games.
“We played some really good teams over the weekend,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “This tournament hopefully will help our team continue to improve and build toward the postseason.”
Borgia (6-14) won its final game of the event, defeating Sedalia Smith-Cotton Saturday, 14-8.
“We finished the tournament with a good team win against Sedalia,” Eggert said.
Leading up to that, Borgia lost 8-2 to Bowling Green and 10-0 to Capital City Friday.
In Saturday’s first game, the Lady Knights were edged by St. Joseph’s Academy, 8-7.
Borgia also found out its postseason assignment. The Lady Knights are seeded fifth in the Class 3 District 3 Tournament at Sullivan and will open next Wednesday against Ursuline Academy at 4:30 p.m.
Smith-Cotton
Borgia scored six runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back.
The Lady Knights held on as Smith-Cotton scored four ties in the third. Both teams scored once in the fourth. Borgia added three runs in the fifth.
In the sixth, Sedalia scored once, and Borgia added four runs. Smith-Cotton scored twice in the seventh before Borgia ended it.
Elizabeth Sinnott had three hits, including a double.
Catherine King singled three times.
Zoe Konys homered and doubled.
Averi Glosemeyer had two hits, including a double. Paige Vogelgesang singled twice.
Haley Puetz doubled. Amanda Dorpinghaus, Anna Esserman and Noelle Hanneken each singled.
Hanneken also had a walk. Dorpinghaus and Puetz were hit by pitches.
Dorpinghaus, Madelyn Hellebusch and Izabella Glosemeyer stole bases.
Dorpinghaus, Vogelgesang, Konys, Hanneken and King all scored twice. Puetz and Averi Glosemeyer scored once.
Sinnott drove in four runs, and King had three RBIs. Vogelgesang, Puetz and Konys each had two RBIs. Hanneken drove in one.
Vogelgesang pitched, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on 12 hits and three walks over seven innings.
St. Joseph’s Academy
In a back-and-forth game, the Angels scored in the top of the fifth to break a tie. The game ended after that inning.
St. Joseph’s Academy scored three times in the first, and Borgia came back with two runs in the bottom of the inning.
In the third, each team scored once. St. Joseph’s Academy scored three times in the fourth, and Borgia tied it with four runs in the bottom of the inning.
Both sides ended with 10 hits. Borgia committed three errors.
Celia Gildehaus pitched for Borgia, allowing eight runs on 10 hits and eight walks over five innings.
Puetz doubled and tripled. Sinnott doubled twice.
Vogelgesang and Konys had two hits. Vogelgesang tripled. Hanneken and Gildehaus had one hit apiece.
Esserman and Hanneken both drew walks. Dorpinghaus was hit by a pitch.
Dorpinghaus and Izabella Glosemeyer scored twice. Vogelgesang, Puetz and Gildehaus scored once.
Vogelgesang, Puetz and Konys drove in two runs apiece. Sinnott had one RBI.
Bowling Green
Borgia drew Bowling Green (15-7), a Class 3 semifinalist last season, in the opening game.
Bowling Green scored once in the first, four times in the third and three times in the fifth. Borgia scored its two runs in the top of the sixth.
Dorpinghaus and Vogelgesang each had two hits. Averi Glosemeyer doubled. Puetz and Hanneken singled.
Sinnott drew a walk. Averi Glosemeyer was hit by a pitch. Hanneken stole a base.
Dorpinghaus and Vogelgesang scored. Averi Glosemeyer posted both RBIs.
Vogelgesang pitched. Over six innings, she allowed eight runs on 17 hits, striking out three.
Capital City
Borgia faced a challenge against Capital City (20-5) in Friday’s second game. The Jefferson City School already has wins over Sullivan and Owensville this season.
Capital City wasted little time scoring against Borgia, putting four runs on the board in the first and two in the second. Capital City added single runs in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
Capital City outhit Borgia, 20-2. Borgia made two errors.
Sinnott and King had the two Borgia hits, both singles.
Esserman was hit by a pitch. Vogelgesang walked.
Dorpinghaus pitched, allowing 10 runs on 20 hits and three walks over seven innings. She struck out two.
Borgia returned to action Monday at New Haven.