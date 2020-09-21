Somehow, Paige Bedsworth bettered her earlier performance against the St. Francis Borgia Regional softball Lady Knights.
Tolton Catholic’s pitcher threw a no-hitter Tuesday, striking out 17 batters in a 3-0 victory.
“She pitched really well, and we were not able to make the proper adjustments,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “Our girls battled throughout the game. However, we did not do enough to put any pressure on a good pitcher like that.”
Tolton improved to 8-0 overall, 2-0 in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division while Borgia fell to 3-3, 2-2.
Bedsworth hit Borgia batter Elizabeth Sinnott, the only thing keeping her from a perfect game.
When Tolton played at Borgia Sept. 3, Bedsworth threw a one-hitter and struck out 16. In both games, she homered. Tuesday, her two-run shot in the bottom of the first was enough offense. Tolton also added a run in the second.
Abi Schmidt took the loss for Borgia. She went six innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits. She struck out seven.
“Abi pitched well,” Eggert said. “They just hit some really good pitches at big times.”
Northwest
Borgia returned home Thursday, improving to 4-3 overall with a nonleague win over Northwest.
The Lady Knights scored their five runs in the bottom of the first.
Northwest chipped back with two runs in the third and one in the fifth.
“We came out firing in the first inning and then slowed down a bit,” Eggert said. “I was happy with the way our girls started the game, however, I hope that in the future we can play the way we did in the first throughout the game.”
According to Northwest’s statistics, the Lady Lions outhit Borgia, 13-7, but those were scattered around to avoid maximum damage.
Schmidt pitched and allowed three runs on 13 hits and one hit batter. She fanned 11 batters.
“Abi pitched out of some really big situations, and our defense did a good job of making plays when we needed to,” Eggert said.
Mya Hillermann and Zoe Konys each had two hits and both doubled.
Haley Puetz and Amanda Dorpinghaus also hit doubles. Ashlyn Stout singled.
Hillermann, Katie Kopmann, Elizabeth Sinnott and Puetz walked. Sinnott was hit by a pitch.
Schmidt sacrificed.
Kopmann, Sinnott, Puetz, Konys and Dorpinghaus scored the runs.
Puetz, Konys, Dorpinghaus and Stout drove in one run apiece.
Braydin Hager pitched for Northwest and took the loss. She allowed five runs on seven hits, four walks and a hit batter. She struck out two.
Madelyn Stichling led Northwest with three hits. Sarah Roth, Jenna Roth, Lane Petry and Ella Stichling each had two hits.
Borgia’s game report was not available at deadline.