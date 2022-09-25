If you like high-scoring games, St. Louis County was the place to be Tuesday.
St. Francis Borgia defeated Notre Dame in an Archdiocesan Athletic Association contest, 16-10.
“We were able to come away with a solid win against a good conference opponent,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said.
The Lady Knights (7-3) opened the game with seven runs in the top of the first inning.
Notre Dame responded with three runs in the bottom of the frame.
The Lady Knights added five runs in the second, and that’s how it stood until the fifth.
Notre Dame scored one run, cutting it to 12-4. Each team scored four runs in the fifth. Notre Dame rallied for two more runs in the bottom of the seventh.
“We jumped out to an early lead and were able to keep it throughout the game,” Eggert said. “However, Notre Dame kept fighting back and made it very tough on us.”
Celia Gildehaus pitched the first five innings and earned the win. She allowed four runs on four hits and six walks. Gildehaus struck out 10.
Paige Vogelgesang threw the final two innings, allowing six runs on six hits and two walks. She struck out two.
Offensively, Averi Glosemeyer posted three hits, including two doubles.
“Averi Glosemeyer was outstanding at the plate,” Eggert said. “She was crushing the ball and even able to lay down a bunt for a hit.”
Vogelgesang had two hits, including a double.
Annabelle Roellig homered.
Gildehaus, Addie Whittaker and Sydney Kessler singled.
Whittaker drew two walks. Haley Puetz, Amanda Dorpinghaus and Izabella Glosemeyer each walked once.
Vogelgesang was hit by a pitch and Roellig stole a base.
Whittaker scored three runs. Vogelgesang, Kessler and Roellig crossed the plate twice. Madi Lieberoff and Izabella Glosemeyer scored once.
Averi Glosemeyer and Roellig drove in four runs apiece. Vogelgesang ended with three RBIs. Gildehaus drove in one.
Borgia defeated St. Clair Wednesday at home and lost to St. Dominic Thursday, 5-2.
In the St. Dominic game, it was tied 2-2 going to the sixth before the Lady Crusaders jumped ahead with two runs. St. Dominic added a final run in the seventh.
The Lady Knights go to Pacific next Monday and play Washington at Lakeview Park Wednesday.
