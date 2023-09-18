Make it four wins in a row for the St. Francis Borgia softball Lady Knights.
Borgia (9-3-1) shut out St. Joseph’s Academy on the road Thursday, 13-0.
“We picked up our third win of the week,” Borgia Head Coach Debbie Frank said. “The girls continued to play and to hit well.”
Borgia scored in each of the five innings, starting with a run in the first inning. After that, it was two runs in the second, one in the third, three in the fourth and six in the fifth.
The Lady Knights outhit the Angels, 12-1, and St. Joseph’s Academy made four of the game’s five errors.
Paige Vogelgesang got the shutout in the circle, allowing one run and one walk over nine innings. She struck out nine.
“Paige pitched a good game, allowing one hit, and striking out nine,” Frank said.
Offensively, Stella Hancock was the leader with three hits.
Vogelgesang, Gwen Newton and Averi Glosemeyer each had two hits. Glosemeyer and Vogelgesang both doubled.
Clara Nowak and Amanda Dorpinghaus had one hit apiece.
Sydney Kessler and Clara Heggemann drew walks.
Kessler, Hancock and Newton each stole two bases. Glosemeyer, Nowak and Annabelle Roellig stole one base apiece.
Newton scored three runs. Vogelgesang, Hancock, Kessler and Heggemann each scored twice.
Nowak and Kaylee Schwoeppe each scored once.
Vogelgesang and Glosemeyer each drove in three runs. Newton and Dorpinghaus had two RBIs apiece. Kessler drove in one.
“St. Joseph has a small team, but they played a good game,” Frank said.
Borgia returns to action Tuesday, hosting Notre Dame in an Archdiocesan Athletic Association game.
