The Lady Jays remain unscathed in GAC Central softball play.
Washington (20-5, 7-0) has won six conference games by a margin of 10 runs or more after topping Ft. Zumwalt North (5-11, 1-6) Tuesday at Lakeview Park, 12-2, and winning at Ft. Zumwalt South (12-10, 6-4) Thursday, 13-1.
The Lady Jays hit the 20-win mark for the fourth time in six years, having done so back-to-back-to-back from 2016-18.
With six games remaining in the regular season, the next win will set a new program record.
Francis Howell North (14-7, 6-1) is the only school remaining that can challenge the Lady Jays for the conference crown.
The teams will play twice this coming week with games on Tuesday and Friday.
Zumwalt North
Lauren Opfer pitched all five innings for the Lady Jays Tuesday, striking out nine. She allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and three walks.
After Ft. Zumwalt North scored once in the top of the first inning, Washington responded with five runs in the home half.
The Lady Jays continued to lead, 7-2, after two innings and 12-2 after three. The score remained 12-2 through the fourth and fifth innings, after which the game concluded.
“Kelsie Holtmeyer ended the game by throwing out a would be stealer in the top of the fifth,” Washington Head Coach Philip King said. “Kelsie has now thrown out six would-be base stealers on the year.”
Christine Gerling, Taylor Brown, Lexi Lewis and Emily Bruckerhoff each collected two hits for the Lady Jays.
Lacy Monzyk and Grace Molitor added one hit apiece.
Molitor doubled, and the rest of the Washington hits went for singles.
Monzyk, Gerling, Brown and Bruckerhoff each scored twice. Myla Inman, Lewis, Loren Thurmon and Molitor added one run apiece.
Brown picked up three runs batted in. Bruckerhoff drove in two runs, and Inman, Lewis and Molitor each ended with one RBI to their credit.
Brown, Inman and Lewis each reached on walks.
Monzyk was hit by a pitch and stole two bases.
Brown and Lewis both stole once.
Zumwalt South
Zumwalt South scored once in the first inning and held a 1-0 lead all the way up to the fifth inning, when the Lady Jays scored three.
Washington added two runs in the sixth inning and eight in the seventh.
Brown pitched seven innings, allowing one run on three hits and five walks while striking out 13.
“Taylor’s 13 strikeouts moved her past Ellie Quaethem (2018 166 Ks) for second place for Ks in a season,” King said. “She now only trails Casey Moran (2001, 170 Ks) for the school record for Ks in a season. Taylor also joined Casey Moran (1999-01, 476Ks), Stacy Landendoerfer (1992-95, 464Ks), and Ellie Quaethem (2016-19, 329 strikeouts) as the only Washington pitchers to have at least 300 Ks in a career.”
A grand slam by Gerling in the seventh inning concluded the scoring.
Gerling also doubled, ending the game with five runs batted in and three runs scored.
Brown doubled, singled twice, scored and drove in a run.
Molitor singled twice, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run.
Maddie Guevara singled, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Holtmeyer singled and walked.
Elizabeth Reed stole a base and scored.
Bruckerhoff scored twice and drove in a run.
Lewis scored twice.
Kendall Nix scored once.
Brown, Inman and Molitor each made sacrifice bunts.
Between the two conference games, Washington won Wednesday at St. Francis Borgia Regional. The Lady Jays play again Monday at Timberland with the first pitch scheduled for 4:15 p.m.