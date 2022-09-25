Washington ace Taylor Brown struck out 13 Wentville Liberty batters Tuesday as the Lady Jays gained their 22nd win of the season.
Washington (22-2, 6-0) remained perfect in GAC Central play with a 16-0 shutout victory on the road at Liberty (10-7, 5-2).
Brown allowed just two hits and walked one.
The Lady Jays posted nine runs in the first inning before adding four in the third and three in the fifth.
Washington accumulated 19 hits — a Brown double and 18 singles.
Maddie Guevara, Christine Gerling and Brown all ended the game with three hits.
Lacy Monzyk, Grace Molitor and Myla Inman collected two hits apiece.
Lauren Opfer, Kelsie Holtmeyer, Elizabeth Reed and Loren Thurmon each posted one hit.
Emily Bruckerhoff walked twice and Monzyk once.
Guevara and Reed scored three runs apiece.
Kendall Nix, Gerling and Monzyk all scored twice.
Molitor, Opfer, Inman and Bruckerhoff each touched the plate once.
Brown, Molitor and Inman were credited with three RBIs apiece.
Monzyk and Guevara both drove in a pair.
Gerling, Opfer and Reed each posted an RBI.
Guevara stole three bases, Reed two and Molitor one.
Gerling was hit by a pitch.
Liberty’s two hits were a pair of singles by Zoey Arnold and Charlotte Thornton.
The Lady Eagles used three pitchers — Anna Strother (0.2 of an inning, eight earned runs), Kiersten York (1.2 innings, five earned runs) and Brianna Rowland (2.2 innings, three earned runs).
Washington was rained out Wednesday against North Point and will host a doubleheader Saturday against Marquette. The first game starts at 9 a.m.