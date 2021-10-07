After hitting 20 wins multiple times since 2016, the Lady Jays finally hit blackjack.
Washington (21-5) broke its softball program’s record for wins in a season Monday, defeating Timberland (14-12) on the road 11-6 in a 10-inning showdown.
The Lady Jays previously won 20 games in three consecutive years from 2016-18 and then won 19 in 2020.
After Timberland scored once in the bottom of the first inning, the Lady Jays came back to tie it in the top of the second.
Washington then added three runs in the top of the third, but Timberland chipped away at the Lady Jays’ lead with one run in the bottom of the third and one in the fifth.
Washington tallied another run in the top of the seventh, but Timberland pushed across two more runs to tie things up, 5-5, just in time for extra innings.
After a scoreless eighth and ninth inning on both sides, Washington broke out for a six-run rally in the top of the 10th.
Timberland got one run back in the bottom of the 10th but could not match the Lady Jays in the final frame.
Lauren Opfer was the winning pitcher. In the three extra frames, she allowed one run on three hits and three walks, striking out one.
Christine Gerling fired the seven innings of regulation, striking out nine. She allowed five runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk.
At the plate, Lacy Monzyk, Gerling, Maddie Guevara, Emily Bruckerhoff and Grace Molitor each recorded two hits.
Myla Inman, Lexi Lewis, Loren Thurmon and Kelsie Holtmeyer each added a hit.
Lewis doubled, and the rest of the Washington hits went for singles.
Monzyk was hit by a pitch. Inman and Gerling each drew a walk.
Monzyk, Taylor Brown and Guevara scored two runs apiece. Gerling, Inman, Lewis, Holtmeyer and Molitor all scored once.
Guevara collected three runs batted in. Inman drove in two runs. Gerling, Brown, Bruckerhoff and Holtmeyer each ended with one RBI.
Lewis stole two bases.
Brown, Inman, Molitor, Monzyk and Thurmon all sacrificed.
The Lady Jays played Tuesday at Francis Howell North in a GAC Central contest. Washington plays at Lakeview Park Wednesday, hosting Pacific at 4:15 p.m.