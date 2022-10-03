The crosstown battle was a one-sided scoring event Wednesday at Lakeview Park.
Washington (25-3) swatted 14 hits, including two home runs, to defeat St. Francis Borgia (8-6), 15-0.
The Lady Jays, typically adorned in Blue Jay blue, instead wore yellow for the contest in honor of Washington senior Caden Leesmann, who passed away this past weekend after a battle with cancer.
The team uniforms bore the words “Team Caden” across the back.
Washington and Borgia reinstituted the in-season rivalry between the teams in 2018. Since then, the annual game has typically been used to raise funds for Friends of Kids with Cancer.
“We played with a lot of emotion today, having respect for the young man who passed away,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “It’s great having Washington come together and having such a big crowd, but also having so many students and coaches allowing players to practice early so that they could come out and show respect for a young man who was a senior in their class.”
Even with an unfavorable result, Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said his squad was happy it could be part of what the annual contest has come to symbolize.
“We were just happy to be a part of it and lend our support to their school,” Eggert said. “We know they’re grieving, so anything we can do to support them and the families affected by this awful loss is something that we want to be a part of. That’s what makes this community so special, that we can be a part of things like this.”
After a scoreless first inning, Washington scored twice in the second on a pair of bases-loaded walks.
Grace Molitor and Myla Inman then thumped a pair of two-run home runs in the second inning as part of a seven-run rally to extend the lead to 9-0.
“We played really great,” Young said. “Taylor (Brown) only allowed one hit. We got a pair of really good bombs from Myla and Grace. It was a fun day. Even though they kept changing pitchers, we were able to adjust quick and that was something that we need to be able to do. So, this was a good game for us to prepare for postseason play.”
The home runs were particularly exciting for the members of the Washington football team, who attended the contest beyond the temporary fence in left field.
Molitor’s shot was plucked out of the air by fullback Hanon Jarvis, but Inman’s smash down the left-field line sailed over the heads of everyone in the crowd.
The Lady Jays scored a final six runs to end the contest in the fourth inning.
“We know how good they are,” Eggert said. “We saw them in the jamboree and have watched them all season. We knew what a challenge this was going to be and how we had our work cut out for us. We just didn’t execute early around the zone. We gave up too many walks and some things that their hitters were able to take advantage of. Overall though, I think the girls are putting some positive things together.”
Brown was the winning pitcher. She shut out Borgia for all four innings, allowing just one hit and striking out 10.
By virtue of two dropped-third strikes, Brown recorded seven strikeouts through the first two frames.
Borgia’s hit was a dribbler down the third-base line in which Amanda Dorpinghaus hustled to beat the throw to first.
The Lady Knights used four pitchers in the contest — Celia Gildehaus, Paige Vogelgesang, Clara Nowak and Isabella Glosemeyer.
Gildehaus went 1.1 innings and allowed two runs on two hits and three walks, striking out one.
Vogelgesang fired 0.2 of an inning and allowed five runs on three hits and three walks.
Nowak pitched 1.1 innings and allowed five runs on seven hits.
Glosemeyer did not record an out in the final frame before surrendering the last three runs on two hits and three walks.
Lacy Monzyk, Christine Gerling, Molitor, Maddie Guevara, Inman and Elizabeth Reed each had multi-hit performances for the Lady Jays.
The two home runs were the only extra-base hits.
Loren Thurmon and Emily Bruckerhoff each added a single.
Bruckerhoff walked twice.
Kendall Nix, Brown, Gerling, Lauren Opfer, Inman, Ella Lause and Reed each walked once.
Inman scored three runs.
Gerling, Bruckerhoff and Reed all touched the plate twice.
Monzyk, Nix and Molitor each scored once.
RBI totals saw Reed and Gerling each drive in three, Molitor, Thurmon and Inman drive in two and Brown and Lause both drive in one.
Guevara and Reed both stole two bases.
Bruckerhoff and Inman each stole one base.