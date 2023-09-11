Washington’s softball Lady Jays stayed on track this week with three wins — two in GAC Central action and a landmark nonconference victory.
Washington (10-1-1, 4-0) won all three outings, besting Ft. Zumwalt East (1-2, 1-2), 6-2, and Ft. Zumwalt South (2-3, 2-1), 13-3, in home league play games Tuesday and Thursday and winning on the road at Troy (6-1) Wednesday, 14-3.
Not only did the Lady Jays give Troy its first loss of the season, but scored the first head-to-head win for the program against the Lady Trojans since 2006.
“Our kids were maybe a year old the last time we beat Troy,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “It was a long time coming. This is just an exciting win for us. They’re one of the best-coached teams, year in and year out.”
Troy
Washington jumped on Troy from the start with three runs in the top of the first inning.
“They play the same conference schedule we do on Tuesday and Thursday, so they saved (Macie) Hunolt to pitch their conference games and we saw (Mackenzie) Williams,” Young said. “Last year, we struggled against her, but we didn’t struggle at all this year.”
Washington put together 14 hits in the contest.
While that was able to help the Lady Jays put the game out of reach, the tide briefly looked like it could turn in Troy’s favor when catcher Gracie Johns walloped a game-tying three-run home run off Washington ace Taylor Brown in the bottom of the third inning.
However, Washington immediately recovered with an eight-run rally in the top of the fourth and added three more in the fifth to not only score a long-awaited win, but to do so two innings early via mercy rule.
Brown pitched all five innings for the Lady Jays, striking out six. She allowed three runs on four hits and three walks.
At the plate, Brown swatted a home run of her own, a solo blast in the fifth inning. That was one of her three hits in the contest as she also doubled twice.
Lacy Monzyk and Grace Molitor each had a three-hit performance as well.
Monzyk doubled, singled twice, stole a base and scored twice.
Molitor doubled, singled twice, stole a base, drove in three runs and scored once.
Madisen Meyer doubled and drove in two runs.
Christine Gerling singled, walked, scored twice and drove in a run.
Maddie Guevara singled, stole a base, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Kelsie Holtmeyer singled, stole a base and scored.
Elizabeth Reed singled, stole twice and scored twice.
Ft. Zumwalt East
After Washington scored single tallies in the bottom of the first and third innings to take a 2-0 lead, the visiting Lady Lions pushed across two runs in the top of the fourth to tie things up.
The tie was short-lived as Washington got one run back in the bottom of the fourth and then scored the final three runs in the fifth.
“It was pretty tough to get the win at home,” Young said. “It was a close game throughout.”
Lauren Opfer started for the Lady Jays in the circle, tossing four innings before leaving with a knee injury. She struck out three batters and allowed two unearned runs on three hits and three walks.
Brown came on in relief for a three-inning save. Brown allowed just one baserunner on a walk and struck out five.
The Lady Jays strung together eight hits with doubles from Gerling and Holtmeyer and singles from Gerling, Holtmeyer, Brown twice, Meyer and Reed.
Molitor walked twice. Monzyk, Brown, Gerling and Meyer all walked once.
Kendall Nix, Ella Lause, Brown, Meyer, Holtmeyer and Reed each scored a run.
Brown was credited with two RBIs. Guevara drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and Reed also drove in one.
Monzyk, Reed and Brown each stole a base.
Ft. Zumwalt South
Monzyk made her season pitching debut with a complete game effort in the circle. She tossed six innings and allowed three runs on eight hits and one walk with five strikeouts.
“It was her first time pitching for us in over a year,” Young said. “She was a little shaky at the start, but settled in and didn’t give up a run after the second inning.”
The Lady Jays backed her up offensively with 19 hits.
After falling behind, 3-0, on two Zumwalt South runs in the first and one in the second, the Lady Jays churned out five runs in the bottom of the second and shut out the Lady Bulldogs the rest of the way.
Washington tallied two more runs in the fourth, five more in the fifth and a final run in the sixth, ending the game via mercy rule with nobody out on an RBI single by Holtmeyer.
Gerling led the way with four hits from the leadoff spot in the batting order. She doubled once, singled three times, stole two bases, scored twice and drove in three runs.
“The bats were flying with 19 hits,” Young said. “4-4 for Christine Gerling, that was amazing.”
Brown batted 3-4 with a home run, two doubles, a run scored and three RBIs.
Molitor went 3-4 with a double, two singles, two stolen bases and three runs scored.
Reed tripled, singled, stole a base, scored twice and drove in two.
Kendall Nix doubled, singled, scored twice and drove in one.
Ella Lause singled twice, scored and drove in two runs.
Madisen Meyer singled twice and walked.
Chloe Mueller stole two bases.
Washington is at the Seckman Tournament this weekend. The Lady Jays share a pool with Farmington, Festus and Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.