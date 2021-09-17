The seventh win in a row for the Washington softball Jays was one of the biggest.
Washington (9-2) went on the road Friday, defeating the defending Class 3 state champions, Sullivan (6-3), 2-1.
Prior to Friday’s win, the Lady Jays had lost seven straight head-to-head meetings with Sullivan.
The last Washington win in the rivalry came in 2007.
Sullivan snagged the early lead when Kayla Ulrich led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run.
However, that was the last bit of good news for the Lady Eagles, who were only able to get two more base runners the rest of the game against Washington ace Taylor Brown.
In seven innings, Brown struck out 13 and walked none.
“(She) threw 21 first-pitch strikes out of 23 batters,” Washington Head Coach Philip King said.
Washington evened the score with one run in the fourth inning as Lacy Monzyk singled and moved up to third on a single by teammate Kelsie Holtmeyer before scoring on an error.
The Lady Jays took the lead in the fifth inning after Christine Gerling led off with a single, later scoring on a two-out RBI single by Brown.
Gerling and Monzyk both had two hits in the game. Lexi Lewis, Maddie Guevara, Brown and Holtmeyer finished with one hit apiece.
Holtmeyer additionally put down a sacrifice bunt.
Jaedin Blankenship notched a single for the Lady Eagles.
Dorie Richardson was hit by a pitch.
Evvie Blankenship started in the circle, striking out three and allowing one unearned run in 3.1 innings on five hits and no walks.
Jaedin Blankenship pitched the final 3.2 innings and allowed one unearned run on three hits with no walks, striking out four.
Washington is in action this week at the St. Louis Suburban Softball Showdown at Webster Groves.