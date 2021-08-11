After starting four freshmen on the roster last year, it is safe to expect the Washington Lady Jays softball squad to have a lot back for the 2021 run.
Washington Head Coach Philip King reports 19 players are trying out for the varsity team this year, and a total of 36 are out for all levels of the program.
Unsurprisingly, 15 of the players out for the program this fall are sophomores. In addition to the four freshmen starters last year, even more ninth graders saw varsity playing time during the team’s record 18-game winning streak a year ago.
The Lady Jays also have a crop of 10 new freshmen out for the team this week.
The team ended with a 19-6 record last year and expects to have both of its primary pitchers, Taylor Brown and Christine Gerling, back for their sophomore season after both were first-team All-GAC Central selections.
Brown ended the year at 11-2 with a 0.98 earned run average and 140 strikeouts in 78.2 innings pitched.
Gerling turned in a 1.74 ERA for a 6-3 record with 74 strikeouts in 64.1 innings.
Five other Washington teams also returned to practice Monday — football, volleyball, boys soccer, girls golf and boys swimming.
Cross country was scheduled to hold its first practice Tuesday.
Tracy Moreland is the only new head coach from among Washington’s teams, taking over the boys swim team from retiring Lane Page.