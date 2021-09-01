Friday was full of wins for the Washington softball Lady Jays.
Washington (2-2) opened the season with a pair of tournament wins against Battle (3-1), 8-2, and Timberland (3-1), 10-7.
Both of Washington’s first two opponents went on to win the remainder of their tournament games. Washington, however, did not, running into Francis Howell Central (3-1) for a 4-2 loss in the semifinals and Fulton (3-1) for a 4-0 loss in the third-place game.
Battle
Ace pitcher Taylor Brown went the distance in the opening game, striking out five batters in seven innings and allowing two runs on three hits and three walks.
“Our team was able to capitalize on Battle’s errors,” Washington Head Coach Philip King said. “We were hitting the ball hard and stealing bases. Taylor pitched a great game.”
Washington posted one run in the first inning, two in the second, one in the third and one in the fifth before adding three final runs in the seventh.
Battle was scoreless for the first six innings before finally touching Brown for two scores in the final frame.
Washington had five hits, including a double and a single from Maddie Guevara, who also scored three runs and stole two bases in the contest.
Emily Bruckerhoff, Myla Inman and Christine Gerling each singled.
Brown was hit by a pitch.
Lexi Lewis walked twice and stole two bases.
Lacy Monzyk drew a walk and stole a base.
Gerling and Bruckerhoff each stole once.
Timberland
Gerling, the other part of Washington’s one-two pitching punch, went four innings and struck out five. She allowed three runs on six hits and three walks.
“Christine started off strong on the mound,” King said. “Offensively, we were able to run the bases on them again. We had three or four first-and-third-plays in the first inning against them. Our team continued to hit well all game.”
Lauren Opfer then pitched 1.1 innings and allowed four runs on four hits and two walks.
Brown came in to record the final two outs and get the save, striking out two and allowing one hit.
At the plate, Washington tallied 13 hits, getting doubles from Inman, Lewis, Grace Molitor, Opfer and Loren Thurmon.
Inman ended up with three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Brown singled three times, drove in three and scored once.
Guevara scored twice, stole twice and drove in a run.
Monzyk and Molitor each added a single and scored.
Elizabeth Reed scored two runs.
Monzyk, Bruckerhoff, Thurmon and Molitor all ended with one RBI.
Brown, Inman, Lewis and Reed each stole a base.
Howell Central
Washington led 1-0 after the top of the first and pushed the lead to 2-0 in the top of the third.
Howell Central overtook Washington with a three-run rally in the bottom of the third and added an insurance run in the sixth.
“We faced a very good pitcher and offense,” King said. “We continued to hit well but could only muster out the two runs. We made some costly errors that ended up costing us the game.”
The Lady Jays totaled five errors in the contest.
Brown tossed four innings and struck out seven. She allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits and no walks.
Gerling pitched 1.1 innings and allowed one run on two hits and two walks to go with one strikeout.
Brown and Inman both doubled, accounting for two of Washington’s six hits.
Gerling, Lewis, Monzyk and Molitor each singled.
Gerling and Molitor scored the two runs.
Brown and Inman each drove in a run.
Brown and Guevara reached on walks.
Thurmon made a sacrifice bunt.
Gerling, Lewis and Molitor all stole a base.
Fulton
Fulton blanked the Lady Jays in the third-place game, tallying one run in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
“We faced another strong opponent,” King said. “We never got it going offensively. I decided to pitch my whole staff. We were off as a team and didn’t play to our potential.”
Washington managed four hits — a double from Brown and singles by Gerling, Guevara and Kelsie Holtmeyer.
Molitor drew a walk.
In the circle, Opfer pitched two shutout innings. She allowed one hit and one walk.
Brown pitched two innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and five walks with one strikeout.
Gerling pitched 1.2 innings and allowed one run on one hit and two walks with one strikeout.
Monzyk recorded the last out without allowing a hit or walk.
The Lady Jays scheduled game Monday at Sullivan was postponed due to weather.
Washington was scheduled to open league play Tuesday at Lakeview Park against Ft. Zumwalt East at 4:30 p.m.