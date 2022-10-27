The quest for a second softball state title at Washington ended a day short of the finish line Thursday.
The Lady Jays (34-4) fell to Helias Catholic (29-6) in the state semifinals at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield. The loss moved Washington into the third-place game an hour after the semifinal conclusion.
Washington ended the season as the third place team in Class 4, defeating Warrenton (16-10), 10-0.
Warrenton fell to Kearney (25-8), 6-3, in Thursday's other semifinal. Kearney will play Helias for the state title Friday at 10 a.m.
Washington took out its frustrations from the prior game with a six-run rally in the top of the third inning to start the rout of Warrenton in the season finale.
Senior Emily Bruckerhoff and sophomore Grace Molitor both tripled in that inning. Bruckerhoff drove in two runs in the inning and Molitor one. Lacy Monzyk, Taylor Brown and Myla Inman also drove in runs during the frame.
Coupled with one run in the second inning, the Lady Jays held a 7-0 lead.
Maddie Guevara's three-run inside the park home run in the top of the fifth gave Washington the last few runs it needed to conclude the game early.
Junior Lauren Opfer fired a complete-game shutout in the third-place win with three strikeouts.
Read the Weekend Missourian for more details from the games.