Brown tag
Washington first baseman Taylor Brown puts the tag on Warrenton baserunner Adee Morgan on a pickoff throw in the bottom of the third inning Thursday in the third-place game of the MSHSAA state playoffs at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield. Washington won the contest in five innings, 10-0.Missourian Photo/Arron Hustead.

The quest for a second softball state title at Washington ended a day short of the finish line Thursday.

The Lady Jays (34-4) fell to Helias Catholic (29-6) in the state semifinals at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield. The loss moved Washington into the third-place game an hour after the semifinal conclusion.